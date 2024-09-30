Hulk Hogan Divorced: His Marriage History With Sky Daily, Explained

Hulk Hogan is a divorced man, twice over. Is his third marriage heading in the same direction?

The WWE legend has been enjoying a bit of resurgence in 2024. Between speaking at the RNC before Trump accepted the GOP nomination to the recent Netflix documentary, Mr McMahon, in which Hulk has made some shocking confessions, there’s a kind of no escapting him.

It’s been awhile since Hogan has been on the world stage like this, as disgraces in his personal life have kept him squarely out of the limelight.

Among them include a sextape, getting fired from the WWE for using the N-Word, and two failed marriages.

Now, the talk of the town is if his latest marriage will as his first two did. Is divorce on the horizon for Hulk?

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan and wife Linda on the set of their daughter Brooke’s music video shoot ‘Bout Us’ on May 6, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan’s First Wife Linda & Their Divorce After 24 Years Together

In the 1980’s, there was no bigger name in wrestling than Hulk. In fact, some will argue that without Hogan, the WWE wouldn’t be what it is today.

Because of that, when Hulk Hogan married Linda Claridge in 1983, the wedding was reportedly attended by everyone from Vince McMahon to Andre The Giant .

To the world, it appeared like the pair had the perfect marriage. They went on to welcome two children together: daughter Brooke and son Nick.

Then came Hogan Knows Best, one of the first family reality shows of its kind. For 4 seasons, legions of fans tuned in to VH1 (is that still a channel?!) to watch Hulk and Linda wrangle their children and keep their marriage together.

In the end, the show was canceled – as was their marriage.

Hulk Hogan, his daughter Brooke Hogan, his wife Linda Hogan and his son attend the premiere of “War Of The Worlds” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Why Linda Divorced Hulk Hogan

In November 2007, People Magazine reported that Linda had filed for a divorce. She apparently did so without telling Hulk Hogan, which will be ironic as this saga continues.

A year later, Linda’s publicist Gary Smith told E! News that Linda filed for divorce after she found out that Hulk had an affair with one of his daughter Brooke’s close friends, Christine Plante.

“Almost every statement that comes out of Hulk’s mouth is a diversionary tactic to deflect attention away from the real reason Linda filed for divorce, two words: HULK’S CHEATING!” her publicist insisted.

Hulk has vehemently denied these claims, both in public through his own reps, and in his own words. In his autobiography, My Life Outside The Ring, Hulk acknowledged that Linda had repeatedly suspected him of having numerous infidelities, nothing romantic ever happened with any of the women he was “friends” with.

That became a hard pill to swallow when Brooke’s friend Christine confirmed the affair herself.

“My relationship with [Hulk] began at a time when [Hulk] and Linda [Hogan] privately knew their marriage was ending,” she told the National Enquirer.

“She had left him already, although no official papers had been filed. [Hulk] is a good man, good father, and good friend, and he and I grew close at a time when he was going through a very difficult period. It seemed right then, but I know it was wrong.”

Jennifer McDaniels, Pro Wrestler Hulk Hogan, Nick Hogan and Breana Tiesi arrive at Spike TV’s “2011 Video Game Awards” at Sony Studios on December 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hulk’s Second Marriage Also Ended In Divorce

Three years after Linda called it quits with Hulk, he married his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in 2010.

After two years of dating, the pair pledged their love during a ceremony in Clearwater, Florida.

They stayed together for 11 years, and were seemingly very happy together.

In 2022, he posted a photo of himself and another woman (enter Sky Daily) on social media, and called her his “girl”. Fans immediately flooded his accounts, confused over how he could have a new girlfriend when he was supposed to be married to Jennifer.

The answer? He “forgot” to mention he was divorced.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” he wrote on then Twitter. “Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life”

It was then that court documents were obtained by TMZ Sports that revealed they filed for divorce in October 2021.

No real reason ever came to light on why they split.

Hulk Hogan’s Current Wife & The Rumors of Divorce and Family Feud

With the news of his second marriage being finished finally out of the way, Hulk pushed on with getting serious with his new girl, Sky Daily.

Two years after his last divorce, he married Sky in October 2023. Sky is reportedly a yoga instructor, and has three children from a previous marriage.

Speaking of kids, Brooke Hogan made it crystal clear that she had no interest in her father’s new marriage and thus, did not attend his wedding.

“As many of you know, I value my privacy but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here,” she posted. “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.”

As for any rumblings of a divorce between Sky and Hulk, if there are problems in paradise, they are doing a great job of hiding. Just a week before his appearance at the RNC, Hulk treated his wife to a birthday surprise. The pair saw Jelly Roll in concert, who then serenaded her from the stage.

Hulk called Sky “amazing” and looked very in love in the video.

So, as of now, any whispers of a divorce seem to be unfounded.

Maybe the third time will be the charm for Hulk Hogan?!