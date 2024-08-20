Taylor Swift Eras Tour Documentary Still Happening? The Hints It Might

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is reaching the beginning of the end, but leave it to the mastermind to have one more surprise up her sleeve.

Three words: Eras Tour documentary.

At the end of 2023, fans who didn’t snag tickets were treated to a version of the experience from their living rooms and local theaters.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Concert Movie was a huge success, giving viewers the chance to relive key moments from her concert over and over again.

But unlike Taylor’s other projects, the concert movie was just that – a concert movie. No behind the scenes secrets, not personal tidbits from Taylor off stage.

However, all of that is most likely about to change.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

An Eras Tour Documentary: Why Fans Think It’s In The Works

There has been rumors and hints at a `The Eras Tour: Documentary’ ever since the tour kicked off in the summer of 2023.

Murmurs about the project died down after the concert film was released, but fan conversation picked up again when Taylor returned to London for her second set of dates at Wembley Stadium.

You see, Swifties notice everything and they talk to other Swifties about everything Taylor does. During those August dates in London town, several fans noticed that more cameras were around that usual.

Some were documenting Taylor’s mom Andrea meeting fans in the audience. They also noticed people filming footage from the roof of the stadium and of the workers cleaning up after the show.

But if fan sources are to be believed, people around the stadium were actually being interviewed for a ‘secret project’, and then they were immediately asked to sign NDAs!

What could be the big secret?!

Taylor Nation Teases Surprise Announcement ‘Soon’

Then, there was the biggest tip off of all.

Hours before Taylor Swift took to the stage for her final show in London, her official fan account responded to a fan message from inside the stadium.

“Feeling like we might get a peek inside soon,” the account teased.

A peek inside? Like, a behind the scenes look inside?!

It’s definitely what fans are clamoring for next – apart from the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). But more on that in a second.

As it turned out, the big drop was actually a new music video. Swift surprised fans at Wembley Stadium by debuting the nearly four-minute long video for her song ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ shortly after saying her goodbyes with her usual closer, “Karma.”

The video was composed of backstage clips of the “Eras Tour” featuring Swift’s background dancers and tour crew preparing for the new “Tortured Poets” segment of the show.

Still, fans think this just might be a taste of what’s to come.

Swifties Want A Full Documentary!

“I mean it would literally make ZERO sense if THE eras tour did not have a documentary,” wrote one fan on X about a documentary being made.

“Can you imagine the CONTENT we’d get in an eras tour documentary,” wrote another X user. “Taylor inside the cleaning cart, surprise song rehearsals, surprise guests, POTENTIALLY BTS OF TRAVIS COMING ON STAGE. We’d be so fed.”

Then again, there were some who didn’t know if it would be the right time for the documentary to be announced.

“I sincerely hope the eras tour documentary is real, and i wholeheartedly hope she waits until just after the tour ends to release it,” wrote another Swiftie. “It would be the perfect end cap – our final eras tour event together.”

Why A Documentary Could Be Announced Before RepTV

And so here’s the thing: as we said, Taylor loves surprises. And she especially loves making announcements when she’s taken over big stages.

Announcing an Eras Tour documentary on stage at Wembley would’ve made perfect sense. She announced her Eras Tour concert film on August 31, 2023, during an appearance on Good Morning America and on her social media accounts.

Same time of year, same kind of platform – it all does kind of fit!

But for fans hoping she’ll announced Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the concert, were left disppointed – though it’s likely fans won’t need to wait more than a few more weeks.

See, the MTV VMAs are on Sep 11, 2024, and we all know how much she enjoys announcing new albums during award shows.

She dropped the news about Tortured Poets Society during the 2024 Grammys, and in 2022, during her acceptance speech for the Best Longform Video award, she announced she was dropping Midnights.

This year, she once again tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories.

No doubt she’ll walk away with at least one award, so you should all keep your fingers crossed!

Then again, if you subscribe to the “Horcrux” theory, she’ll announce her self-titled album rerecording before the “snake” album. (Look it up on TikTok, it all makes sense!)