Scooter Braun Defends Taylor Swift Against Donald Trump After Hateful Diss

Here’s a sentence we didn’t think we’d be typing in 2024: Scooter Braun just came to the defense of Taylor Swift.

Who would’ve guessed?!

The former manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande has a well documented feud with the biggest pop star in the world.

He’s also the reason fans are enjoying the re-release of all of her first seven albums.

In the years since this rivalry began, neither side has had much to say about the other – but after Taylor Swift received a garbage message from President Trump, Scooter Braun stepped in.

Scooter Braun attends FXX, FX and Hulu’s Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Of “Dave” at The Greek Theatre on June 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Scooter Braun Defends Taylor Swift Against Donald Trump With Her Own Lyrics

On September 15th, hours before Taylor and her mom cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the his latest football game, the former President took to Truth social to send a not so subtle message to the Grammy winner.

After shading Taylor earlier in the week after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president after the debate, Trump decided it was time to get right to the matter.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he posted on his social media for all the world to see. Now, this wasn’t really breaking news – but what came next really shook Swifties.

Scooter Braun, music manager turned entrepreneur who found himself owning all of Taylor’s masters a few years ago, reposted Trump’s message to Taylor.

And he called out the former Prez!

“Shake it off Donald,” he wrote, quoting perhaps Taylor’s most famous song of all-time. After that, Scooter posted his own endorsement for Kamala in his sing off.

Scooter Braun reposts Donald Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” post:



“Shake it off Donald. Kamala 2024 ????????” pic.twitter.com/fj5NFqDZfP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2024

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s Drama Is Never Ending

The bad blood between Taylor and Scooter is legendary.

In June 2019, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records in a massive $300 million deal. Taylor Swift’s catalog, which included albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation, came with the deal and was believed to be worth about $140 million, Variety reported.

A few days after the deal was signed, Taylor came out to slam the deal, calling Scooter a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.”

With that, Taylor became her campaign to make the albums worthless to their new owner, by rerecording her albums, one-by-one, and enamoring the public to report those records over the originals.

By 2023, thanks in part to the re-releases and her epic Eras tour, Taylor was dubbed a billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Taylor Swift cheers while watching game action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Scooter Attempting a Reconciliation?!

In 2020, Scooter sold Taylor’s masters to Shamrock Capital for $300 million. At the time, Swift spurned the news in a Twitter post.

“This is the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge,” she said in the post. According to her, Shamrock said that before the sale, Braun required that the firm make no contact with her or her team, or the deal would not go ahead.

Scooter has for the most part remained hush-hush about the whole thing, defending himself only when he felt the need to.

However, in the years since, he’s lost his other clients, like Justin Bieber, and even stepped away completely from managing.

But he’s also been more, shall we say, active in posting cryptic digs at Taylor. When HBO released a documentary about their feud in the summer of 2024, he posted about it on Instagram, confirming he’d watched.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

A few weeks later he shared a TMZ post about the party Taylor hosted at her Rhode Island mansion over Labor Day, a celeb-filled birthday bash for her friend Blake Lively.

“How was I not invited to this!?!” he wrote, adding the curious hashtag, #laughalittle.

Clearly, he’s cool with making light about things at Taylor’s expense.

Well, we’d tell Scooter this if we could: if he’s hoping to get back into Taylor’s good graces, he should think again.

That ship has most definitely sailed!