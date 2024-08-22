Is That Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift's 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Travis Kelce make his music video debut?

In an emotionally charged moment, Taylor Swift broke her silence on the thwarted terrorist plot against her concert.

She also released the official music video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” featuring behind-the-scenes looks at her historic Eras Tour.

Is it really Travis? What does this mean for this celebrity power couple’s future?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Was Travis Kelce in the ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ music video?

Swifties across the globe are speculating that Taylor’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video features more than just her backup dancers, crew, and others from the rehearsals.

One moment in the music video shows Taylor’s dancers on the floor. In the background, it appears that a man is sitting at a desk.

According to many of Taylor Swift’s fans, that man may have been Travis Kelce. And if fans spotted it, it’s likely that his inclusion was a very deliberate choice.

On Twitter and beyond, Taylor Swift fans were quick to highlight what some declared to be “Travis Kelce’s music video debut.”

Another used sports terminology to tweet a joke: “Travis Kelce making it into a Taylor Swift music video in his rookie year?”

Travis Kelce is clearly no rookie when it comes to his sport, football. However, this is his first year in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

https://twitter.com/perfectlyfine89/status/1826023296686764455

Was that really Travis Kelce?

To be clear, there is no actual confirmation that Travis Kelce is the admittedly blurry background figure in the music video.

Yes, he seems to have a similar hairstyle and facial hair configuration to what he had during most of the Eras Tour. The figure appears to have a similar build to Kelce’s, also.

Uncredited appearances — even by big-name actors in major films — happen all of the time.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

However, Travis Kelce played a larger role than just being Taylor’s himbo boyfriend during her Eras World Tour.

Back in June, Travis stepped out onto the stage to participate in a transition skit while she performed at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Kelce’s participation was, of course, a widespread delight. The live audience and Swifties all over the world found his participation charming.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after a first quarter pass catch past Brandon Joseph #40 of the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Does this mean future collaborations?

To be clear, there’s really no reason to believe that Travis Kelce having his music video debut is a herald of things to come.

Yes, it was Travis’ idea to step out onto the stage with her in London back in June. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he has his eye on performing for crowds (when not on the football field).

Travis Kelce showing up for a concert skit and (possibly) in the background of a music video is sort of like a celebrity bringing their dog out to show fans. Well, in Taylor’s case, it would more likely be a cat.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

At the same time … Travis Kelce’s fame means that his career includes more than just throwing a ball. Or catching a ball. Whatever it is that he does for the Kansas City Chiefs, we mean.

Jason Kelce played himself (or a hallucination of himself) on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Travis Kelce could and very likely will take on similar cameo appearances in the years to come.

It’s also possible that he’ll appear in more of Taylor’s music videos and other projects. But that will depend upon a lot, including their respective schedules and how long this relationship ends up lasting.