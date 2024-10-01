Kristin Cavallari Breaks Down Over Mark Estes Break-Up: “Best Boyfriend I’ve …

Kristin Cavallari has broken up with boyfriend Mark Estes after about seven months of dating.

And yet…

… the Laguna Beach alum is the one who is very broken up about this development.

Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Environmental Working Group)

“I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right,” the mother of three said on her latest podcast episode.

“It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”

Cavallari introduced her 24-year old lover to the world back in February.

“He makes me happy,” the former reality star captioned a simple Instagram photo of Estes back then.

Kristin Cavallari hosts 21Seeds Infused Tequila Cookbook Club Launch at Casita Hollywood on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

“He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young… I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience,” Cavallari told listeners.

“I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that.”

The MTV personality said that she’s “always been well aware” of the couple’s 13-year age gap and hasn’t been “ignoring the fact that he was younger.”

However, she emphasized on this podcast that the partnership was “the best relationship of my life” and called it “very healthy and very mature” despite this differences in their ages.

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Kristin shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler: 11-year-old Camden, 9-year-old Jaxon, and 8-year-old Saylor.

Via her Instagram Story this spring, the made it clear that Estes had met at least one of these kids; the relationship obviously was pretty serious.

“He will make someone so happy one day … and he will have a beautiful family of his own,” Cavallari continued of Estes.

“I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me.”

Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Sounds condescending. But we’re guessing Kristin meant this in a very sweet manner.

“I don’t regret going public with him. I don’t regret introducing him to my kids,” she said on this podcast.

“I don’t regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness.”

Looking ahead, Cavallari says she hopes she and Estes will remain friends and that she’s taking a dating break.

“I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work,” she explained, adding that she’d like to prioritize her happiness which includes “peace” and “making this home exactly how I want it.”

“I just want to really take care of myself. I’m like really feeling this energy of just wanting to feel really good and making myself a priority and so I don’t really know where men fall on that list.

“I guess they sort of don’t, and in a few months, I’m sure that’ll change. But right now, I that’s kind of all I want to do.”