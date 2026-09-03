Johannah Duggar is Engaged & Set a Wedding Date (The Groom is Already an In-Law to One of Her Brothers)

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Remember little Johannah Duggar, sixteenth of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids?

Well, she’s getting married now.

We’d say “they grow up so fast,” but that’s pretty mandatory in the Duggar cult.

Her wedding date is only weeks away. And the groom is already an in-law of sorts.

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

Johannah Duggar is barely an adult and already about to be a bride

At only 20 years old, Johannah Duggar has reportedly filed for a marriage license in the state of Arkansas.

Given the limitations that the state imposes, she has 60 days in which to get married.

According to a site apparently set up for the big day, Johannah will marry on October 10.

However, we cannot confirm that this is the wedding date. We are simply reporting what we know.

In light of Joseph’s arrest just a few months ago, it’s unclear how much the Duggars will share with the public about their daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

The groom is not really a public figure, despite having appeared on TLC. But he’s a familiar character all the same.

David Swanson is 23 years old. He is the younger brother of Lauren Swanson, whom Josiah Duggar married back in 2018.

Way back in 2010, when he was just a little kid, he appeared on 19 Kids and Counting during an episode where the Swansons visited the cult compound.

He was probably about 7 years old at the time. Johannah would have been preschool age — though, of course, not allowed to attend an actual school, pre- or otherwise.

David also appeared as one of Josiah’s groomsmen on Counting On. That was before TLC finally, finally canceled all things Duggar.

It appears that Johannah Duggar is preparing to marry David Swanson, whose sister married her brother 8 years ago. (Image Credit: Arkansas County Clerk)

There was a ‘bachelorette trip,’ if you can call it that

It’s reported that Johannah Duggar went on what one can very loosely refer to as a “bachelorette” trip in August.

One of the many sad details of this trip to Charleston is that Michelle was there, alongside Josie, Jenni, and Jordyn — the only sisters younger than Johannah.

Additionally, Jessa and Jana were reportedly also present. Them and their own kids. What bachelorette trip is complete without a grandmother and little kids?

During the trip, Johannah allegedly spoke about her upcoming nuptials and flashed her engagement ring.

Growing up in the cult, this probably feels like a normal bachelorette trip to her. No partying, no hanging out with friends, no sowing of wild oats. Just family and the expectation that she will start conceiving Duggar grandbabies before she’s old enough to drink.

As we said, Johannah is 20. In fact, she was born the Duggar family’s Raising 16 Children special on Discovery back in 2006.

Many may seem surprised. Some commenters on social media remarked that they thought that Johannah was younger than this.

Others admitted that they knew her age, but hoped that she could reach a more appropriate age before marrying. The cult really wants them to marry young, however.

Johannah marrying at 20 doesn’t make her the youngest. Josh and Joseph (double yikes) both married at 20. Joy-Anna married at 19. Justin Duggar married when he was barely 18.

Sometimes, marriage gives the Duggar children their first taste of independence. But marrying a Swanson likely means that Johannah won’t learn anything but that she’ll need to have proper hygiene for the first time in her life.