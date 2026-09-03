Taylor Frankie Paul: I Got Engaged on 'The Bachelorette' ... And Then Kept Talking to My Ex

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Taylor Frankie Paul may never get her shot at a televised happily-ever-after, but apparently, she did get a proposal.

And, because this is Taylor we’re talking about, the romantic moment was followed by an extremely complicated trip home.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star reveals in an upcoming episode that she accepted a marriage proposal while filming her canceled season of The Bachelorette.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

In a SLOMW promotional clip that aired on Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast, Taylor is asked by costar Jessi Draper whether she got engaged during her time on the ABC dating show.

“Yes. Yes, I did,” she answers.

So much for keeping those Bachelorette spoilers under wraps.

Taylor does not identify the man who proposed, but the women quickly make it pretty obvious who they believe he is.

The suitor is seemingly Doug Mason, who shares the same initials as Taylor’s on-again, off-again ex, Dakota Mortensen.

And the similarities don’t end there.

“They have the same initials. They’re both from Idaho. It’s so weird,” Jessi points out.

Taylor insists she didn’t initially notice just how much Doug and Dakota had in common.

“I didn’t start thinking that until people said it around me,” she explains.

But the proposal apparently wasn’t the end of Taylor’s romantic complications.

After accepting the ring, Taylor returned home — and, according to her own account, she was still communicating with Dakota.

“Then, I come home. Obviously [Dakota] were texting. ‘When are you going to be home?’ I don’t know how it led to it but he came over,” Taylor says.

Because apparently coming home from a dating show where you just accepted another man’s proposal and immediately reconnecting with your ex wasn’t complicated enough.

Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette was filmed but ultimately never aired. ABC canceled the season in March, just days before its scheduled premiere, after video surfaced of a 2023 domestic altercation involving Taylor and Dakota.

The cancellation left Bachelor Nation with plenty of unanswered questions — including who Taylor chose, whether she actually got engaged and what happened after filming ended.

Now, viewers are finally getting at least one of those answers.

And considering Taylor’s relationship history with Dakota, it sounds like that engagement came with considerably more baggage than your average Bachelorette Neil Lane moment.

There were rumors that ABC would finally air Taylor’s season over the summer, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Fans will presumably learn even more about Taylor’s short-lived journey to the altar when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 premieres on Hulu September 10.