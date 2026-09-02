Dolly Parton Hollywood Star VANDALIZED for Some Awful Reason

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Who would vandalize Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

The American cultural icon passed away on August 25 at the age of 80.

Though she was almost universally beloved and thus almost universally mourned, someone has vandalized her star in Hollywood.

Repairs are already underway. But who did this?

Cultural icon Dolly Parton attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Who vandalized Dolly Parton’s Hollywood star?

For the past week, fans have been leaving items in tribute at Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star to express their love and their grief.

All over the world, people have been mourning the icon — for her music, her acting, her philanthropy, and for being a fundamentally good person.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez reported that the star, at 6710-1712 Hollywood Boulevard, appears to have been vandalized, NBC Los Angeles reports.

It appears that the star has been defaced with a series of scratches.

Though flowers and other items were present out of love, it is unclear what could motivate someone to attack a symbol of Dolly’s indelible legacy.

Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was recently vandalised, with her name being scratched off.



Repairs are reportedly underway. pic.twitter.com/V2pVcLTUY6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2026

Repairs are already underway — beginning on Tuesday, September 1.

Unfortunately, this meant that flowers and other items had to be removed in order to make way for the repairs.

The Hollywood Historic Trust maintains and repairs these stars.

At this time, it is unclear if law enforcement is looking into the alleged vandalism.

However, we hope that the star has a full restoration in short order — and never faces disfigurement again.

Could there be some innocent explanation?

One would hope that the marks, which appear to be scratches, are some sort of accident.

Days of intense foot traffic can sometimes lead to damage to sites that people intended to honor and respect. That can apply to memorials, Hollywood stars, or even Stonehenge.

Foot traffic is almost always destructive. In some places, like boats, specific types of shoes tend to leave permanent damage.

It is preferable to believe that the marks are tragic accidents than the alternatives.

Did someone try to take part of her star as a keepsake? That … seems unlikely, given the evidence. Did someone lash out at the star out of misplaced anger or jealousy? We do not know, unfortunately.

Dolly Parton was one of the most gifted songwriters of the past century, and she had the Grammy Awards to prove it.

A Country singer, she was internationally beloved by an audience far larger than most Country singers can boast.

Why? Because she was a profoundly good person who accumulated a vast fortune and used that money towards positive ends, from funding vaccine research to helping thousands of children develop a love of reading.

She was a Country star, a movie star, an LGBTQ+ icon, and an American cultural institution unto herself.

We all dearly miss her.