Kate Middleton Schemed to Keep Meghan Markle from the Coronation ... And It Worked! [Report]

We have already heard so much about how deeply humiliating King Charles’ coronation will be for Prince Harry.

His brother will play multiple roles in the ceremony. His young nephew is a formal participant. Harry? He’s just a guest at the biggest event in his father’s life.

Meghan Markle won’t be there. And, as it turns out, that was a wiser move than anyone knew.

A new report says that Princess Kate took it upon herself to ensure that, if Meghan had attended, her life would be hell.

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gesture as they meet unseen family members of the officers and guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards after the St Patrick’s Day parade, at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, west London, on March 17, 2019. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

According to a jarring new report by RadarOnline, Princess Kate Middleton went above and beyond to keep Meghan from attending the coronation.

Harry is coming, but without a plus one … or any of the dignity that one might expect for one of two sons of the current king.

How did Kate ensure that Meghan would be a no-show? Well … it took a lot of planning.

Meghan Markle told her story like never before in her new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind behind Harry’s solo appearance at the coronation,” an alleged palace courtier dished.

“She made sure Meghan would’ve had a rotten time,” the insider revealed.

The source shared that Kate did this “with lousy seating arrangements, dinner party snubs, and family peace talks.”

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

This alleged courtier went on to say that Meghan would have endured all of this and more “if the Duchess of Sussex actually decided to attend.”

A separate inside source said that Kate informed Charles that she was simply unwilling to make peace with Meghan.

Allegedly, Kate blames Meghan for sabotaging Harry’s relationship with William … even though, you know, William and the royal firm didn’t need any help alienating him.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“There’s just too much mud under the bridge for that — now or in the future,” this second insider explained.

“Kate played Meghan like a fiddle,” the source wildly claimed.

“And,” the insider went on to assert, “used her ego against her.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Apparently, Kate theorized that Meghan would require respect and dignity if she were to attend the coronation. Without that, she wouldn’t attend.

“It’s not her usual style, but Kate’s patting herself on the back and considering it a moral victory that evens the score,” the insider alleged, “just a little bit.”

So … is this true?

SMOOCH! This is a romantic still image from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary.

Well, Meghan certainly isn’t attending the coronation, even though it’s a huge deal for her father-in-law.

Charles is pretty unpopular, so it’s not difficult to come up with reasons to skip out on an irresponsibly lavish, antiquated ceremony.

But the simplest explanation is that the UK was mean to Meghan for no good reason, and she decided to stay at home with her son on his birthday. Because yes, Archie’s grandfather’s coronation is on the boy’s birthday. Weird family.