Kate Middleton ‘Slapped Down’ Meghan Markle’s Racism Allegations, …

Kate Middleton responded in decisive fashion after Meghan Markle accused the royal family of racism during a 2021 interview.
At least that’s the claim being made by Robert Jobson in his forthcoming book
As you may recall, shortly after relocating to the US, Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview.
Meghan Alleges Racism Within the Royal Family
At one point in the conversation, Meghan claimed that during her first pregnancy, a member of the royal family expressed concerns about the child’s skin tone.
She did not reveal the name of the alleged bigot, but a pro-Meghan journalist later alleged that both Kate and King Charles made remarks about Prince Archie’s complexion.
An unredacted foreign edition of a book by Omid Scobie claimed that Kate and Charles both expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark [her baby’s] skin might be.”
The Royals Strike Back
Now, Jobson, an author who’s more sympathetic to the royals, is addressing the issue in his new biography of Kate.
As Jobson recalls, Meghan’s interview with Oprah was so potentially damaging that Queen Elizabeth II decided to break with protocol and issue a direct statement.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the queen remarked.
“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.’
The press seized on the phrase “recollections may vary” as a very queenly way of suggesting that Meghan was being dishonest.
Now, Jobson is claiming that it was Kate who orchestrated “the ultimate royal slapdown” by coming up with the expression.
The Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle Feud Rages On
Following an initial period in which the duchesses attempted to get along — or at least pretended to — Kate and Meghan have made no effort to hide their mutual contempt.
According to Jobson, it all began in the days before Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
“Then it emerged that, four days before the wedding, Meghan had apparently made Catherine cry during a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress,” he writes in a new piece for The Daily Mail.
“This version was later flatly contradicted by the new Duchess of Sussex, who claimed Catherine had made her cry — and that the confrontation ‘really hurt my feelings’ and had been a ‘turning point’ in their relationship.”
Jobson notes that there have been “sharp digs and thin skins on both sides” over the years.
But he says the racism allegations were the point of no return for the two warring factions.
Insiders say Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate after learning of her cancer diagnosis, but the two sides are no closer to mending fences.
And it’s looking more and more as though they’ll never patch things up.