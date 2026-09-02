Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts to Miley Cyrus Dropping Last Name: 'Family Means More Than Ever'

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Miley Cyrus is apparently ready to ditch her last name.

And, surprisingly, her famous father has no problem with it.

Billy Ray Cyrus addressed his daughter’s decision to drop their shared surname on Wednesday, and considering the pair’s complicated history, his reaction was about as supportive as it gets.

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy-Ray Cyrus perform on the Pyramid Stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Miley recently wiped “Cyrus” from her social media handles and began identifying herself simply as “Miley.”

The timing is notable, as the singer is preparing to enter a new musical era with her upcoming 10th studio album, Bass Persuades.

And while fans were left wondering whether the name change had anything to do with her family, Billy Ray, 65, appears to be taking the whole thing in stride.

On Wednesday, the country singer shared a throwback photo of himself with a young Miley and her brother, Braison Cyrus, while explaining that he has always called his daughter by her first name anyway.

“Family means more than ever now,” Billy Ray wrote before explaining that he has always called his daughter simply “Miley.”

He then revealed that he had spoken with her about the decision and told her he felt good about her going by her first name.

Naturally, Billy Ray had a few famous examples to point to.

He compared Miley’s move to legendary artists including Cher, Elvis, Prince, and the late Dolly Parton — all of whom managed to become household names without exactly needing a surname attached.

Billy Ray even joked that he had once considered going by “Cyrus” himself before his record label apparently had other ideas.

“I could have done something!!! Ha ha !!!” he wrote.

So, no, Billy Ray doesn’t seem particularly offended that his daughter is stepping away from the family name professionally.

That’s perhaps for the best, considering the father and daughter have spent years navigating a very public estrangement.

Billy Ray and Miley’s relationship became strained following his 2022 divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus. At one point, reports suggested Miley had little interest in repairing the relationship.

But time, as it turns out, appears to have done some of its famous healing.

The pair reunited in 2025, and Miley later acknowledged that she and her father had experienced “challenges” but said that family had become her priority.

She also released the song “Secrets,” which she described as a peace offering for someone she had “lost for a time but always loved.”

That someone was her dad.

Now Miley is apparently entering another chapter, one where she needs only one name.

And Billy Ray seems perfectly happy to let her be just… Miley.