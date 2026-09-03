Alphonso Smith Jr., Former NFL Star, Dies By Suicide Following Bizarre Facebook Post

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Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. has died at the age of 40 after sharing a deeply troubling message on Facebook in which he apologized to his loved ones and reflected on painful experiences from his childhood.

Smith, who played for the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, reportedly died by suicide in Florida on Wednesday, September 2, according to TMZ.

His death came just hours after the lengthy Facebook post appeared on his account.

The message immediately raised alarm, with Smith writing that he had fought what he described as “demons” and insisting that he had tried everything he could to overcome them.

“I did not want to be that WAY!” Smith wrote, adding that he knew he had disappointed people and that he had “HURT so many.”

He then delivered one of the most heartbreaking portions of the message, writing:

“I needed help & did not get it!”

Smith continued by apologizing for his behavior and describing himself in brutally self-critical terms.

“I am A COWARD! A HUGE COWARD!” he wrote.

He went on to address his children, writing, “To my kids, daddy is SO SORRY!”

He also apologized to his friends, telling them that although he loved them, “your boy was f–ked up!”

Smith’s message then turned toward his family and his childhood.

Police tape blocks off an area. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He claimed that something had happened to him when he was young involving an older woman.

Smith suggested that the experience had profoundly affected him and made the disturbing claim that he subsequently “did the same onto others.”

Smith did not elaborate on the allegations in the post, but repeatedly asked those he had affected for forgiveness. He also urged his loved ones and others reading the message to pray for their families and for everyone impacted by his actions.

Near the end of the post, Smith described himself as “the WORST” and wrote that while he believed his heart was pure, his “BRAIN & experience” were deeply troubled.

He concluded with another apology.

“I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!” he wrote.

The disturbing message has since become a central part of the coverage surrounding Smith’s death.

Before his death, Smith had built an impressive career on the field.

The Florida native starred at Wake Forest from 2004 to 2008, finishing his college career with 21 interceptions. He earned All-American honors as a senior and was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Denver Broncos selected Smith with the 37th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played one season in Denver before being traded to the Detroit Lions, where he spent three seasons.

Smith appeared in 42 NFL games, recording 88 tackles and eight interceptions before his professional football career ended following the 2012 season.

Now, Smith’s final words have cast a painful shadow over the legacy of a player once celebrated for his accomplishments on the football field.

Our condolences go out to Alphonso Smith’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.