Erin Andrews, 48, Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Trying For More Kids

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Erin Andrews has been through more than enough heartbreak on her journey to motherhood.

But the Fox Sports broadcaster isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Andrews, 48, revealed that she and husband Jarret Stoll are still hoping to welcome a second child, despite years of fertility struggles and a devastating surrogate miscarriage.

Erin Andrews attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“It’s a lot harder at 48 than I ever thought it would be,” Andrews admitted during a recent interview (via Penn Live).

Still, anyone expecting Andrews to quietly accept defeat clearly doesn’t know her very well.

“For some reason, I don’t take ‘no’ or bad visits very well,” she said. “I said to my doctor the other day, ‘I’m not done.’”

Andrews and Stoll, a former NHL player, became parents to son Mack in July 2023 after a lengthy fertility journey that included IVF and ultimately surrogacy.

The couple’s dream of giving Mack a sibling suffered a devastating blow in May 2025, when they learned that their surrogate had miscarried.

Andrews subsequently spoke openly about the loss, refusing to sugarcoat an experience that so many couples endure privately.

“I’m not going to freaking candy-coat this anymore,” she previously said of her decision to be candid about her fertility struggles (via Us Weekly).

Now, she insists she isn’t finished trying.

“I’m very, very interested in continuing this whole thing and seeing what I can do,” Andrews said.

The broadcaster acknowledged that she’s faced plenty of difficult chapters in her life before — and she’s managed to come through them.

“Listen, I feel like I’ve been through a lot before, and I’ve come out on the other side,” she said. “So I’m ready to rewrite a little history with this too.”

For Erin, that history includes another major battle.

September marks 10 years since Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a routine screening in 2016. She underwent two surgeries and was declared cancer-free in 2017.

The experience also dramatically changed her perspective on her health and her future family.

Andrews has since become an advocate for early cancer detection, while also reaching a significant milestone in her own follow-up care: She now sees her oncologist annually rather than every six months.

And having Mack has only made taking care of herself more important.

“Everything takes on a different meaning when you have this little, 3-year-old bundle of joy,” she said. “You’ve got to take care of yourself. You need to take care of him. You need to take care of your mental health even more because it’s a lot.”

As for the possibility of another baby? Erin isn’t putting a deadline on her dream.

She also isn’t pretending the process is easy.