Carla Jeffery Cause of Death: Disney ‘Zombies’ Star Was 33

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Actress Carla Jeffery has passed away.

She was only 33.

Prior to her tragic death, she had a full career, from Disney’s Zombies franchise to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fans and loved ones are expressing their shock and grief as they process this loss.

Carla Jeffery attends Disney+ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Carla Jeffery was only 33

Taking to Instagram, talent agent Carla Alexander shared the tragic passing of the 33-year-old actress.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” her heartbroken caption began.

“For more than 20 years,” Alexander wrote, “Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family.”

The caption expressed: “And watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.”

The statement affirmed: “We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.”

“Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones,” Carla Alexander expressed.

The actress’ twin brother, Carlon, who is also an actor, also expressed his own sense of loss.

“We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” Alexander’s caption urged.

“Rest beautifully, Carla,” the social media statement added.

Alexander concluded: “You will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Talent agent Carla Alexander expressed grief and loss over losing actress Carla Jeffery. She was only 33. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Her career spanned from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to ‘Zombies’ and beyond

Carla Jeffery landed her first acting role 20 years ago, when she was only 13.

After playing the 10-year-old version of Mo’Nique’s character in Phat Girlz, most of her roles were on television.

Jeffery appeared on iCarly, Torchwood, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, Scream Queens, and so much more.

Perhaps the best-known series (after iCarly, anyway) was Curb Your Enthusiasm, on which she appeared for years in a recurring role.

But Jeffery’s most iconic role was as Bree on Disney’s Zombies in 2018, and then in sequel films and television adaptations.

It was not initially clear what may have been Jeffery’s cause of death.

She was only 33 years old. Unfortunately, that does not mean a short list.

Tragic accidents, terminal illnesses, foul play, and more can claim anyone’s life at any time, regardless of their age.

Though we naturally feel inquisitive about what caused this tragic loss, we can understand that those closest to Jeffery are likely focusing upon mourning rather than disseminating information right now.

We will know, or not, in time. For now, we will keep Jeffery’s loved ones in our thoughts.