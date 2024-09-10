Catelynn Lowell: I’ve Been Cut Off by My Daughter’s Adoptive Parents!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Catelynn Lowell is opening up about something very personal and rather painful.

On Monday, the Teen Mom alum told social media followers that she and her husband, Tyler, have been cut off from contacting their daughter Carly, a 14-year old the couple gave up for adoption back in 2009.

As you might imagine, Catelynn is very unhappy about the development, too.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

“Adoption is crazy,” Catelynn wrote in a September 9 Instagram Story, adding by way of explanation:

“I’m blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters… how is that fair for Carly and her siblings?”

MTV viewers learned about Carly and how Catelynn and Tyler arrived at the decision to give her up when we met the reality stars on 16 and Pregnant.

On an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last summer, the pair had a chance to reunite with Carly, bringing along their three other kids (Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2) for the special opportunity.

But things have taken an unfortunate turn since then.

Catelynn sits here and has a frank discussion during a key season on Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

In this latest post, Lowell said she was quite “sad” over the broken relationship, although her focus was mostly on the children involved.

“When you’re a bio mom you have no say… no control,” Catelynn said. “All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continue to do so… she can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out.”

Lowell also tried to make it evident that isn’t trying to put Carly’s adoptive parents “on blast” with her message.

“I am literally just sharing my own feelings, not calling them any hurtful names or anything,” she said, despite the clear implication that Lowell thinks the unnamed mom and dad are making a bad call here.

This is a split screen of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on MTV. (MTV)

This is a depressing situation, especially when you consider how positively Catelynn talked about Carly’s adoptive parents in the past.

“At the end of the day I think her parents feel scared/ threatened because Carly would ask questions about why we don’t get together anymore, why we can’t just fly to her for a weekend etc.,” Catelynn said this time around.

“I will ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents. They love her and raised her! But the fact that they keep us distant does not help Carly.”

As for Tyler, he’s in full support of his wife expressing her emotions when it comes to her experience with adoption.

“Most will never know what it’s like to grow, nurture, love & carry such a beautiful perfect innocence like your own baby… only to painfully relinquish that natural bond to another to do what you know you can’t for the sake of your baby,” the reality star said in May.