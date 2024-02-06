Prince Harry flew all the way to London and he’s reportedly not going to see his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. following the news of his King Charles’ cancer diagnosis almost immediately.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London Heathrow Airport the very next day following the announcement.

King Charles and his sons in better days. ( (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images))

He was seen in photos traveling to Clarence House, the longtime residence of King Charles, where His Majesty is recovering from his new needed treatments.

However, according to a report, Harry is not scheduled to see his brother Prince William, despite everything that’s going on with the family.

A royal source told People Magazine there are “no plans” for Prince Harry and Prince William to get together.

This means that it’s unlikely that Harry will check in on his sister-in-law Kate Middleton either, who is recuperating from her recent abdominal surgery.

So much for that olive branch, huh?

Given the brother’s history and dysfunctional relationship the last few years, this information may not be surprising.

A cold interaction between Prince Harry and Prince William in 2021. ( (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

But family matters such as these usually bring people together, and it’s sad to hear that the boys, who lost their mother so young, aren’t making the effort to come together for their father’s sake.

Prince Harry’s Return To The UK

Harry’s return to London marks the first time he’ll have visited with the royal family in a public capacity since the monarch’s coronation ceremony in May.

The visit was quick, with Harry attending the official service before heading to the airport to return home immediately after.

Just like with that trip, Prince Harry came home solo, leaving his family back in California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017 in Vimy, France ( (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images))

Prince William Stepping Up

With his father dealing with a cancer diagnosis and his wife recuperating from surgery, Prince William is juggling a lot at the moment.

A visit from his brother might’ve been nice, if bridges could be mended and support given.

As it is, with no reunion in sight, William is left to deal with everything on his own.

The Prince of Wales hasn’t taken on any engagements since Kate’s surgery, clearing his calendar to care of his own young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis However, he is set to return to public duties on Wednesday with an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and the annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance.