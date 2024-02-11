King Charles Breaks Silence on Stunning Cancer Diagnosis

Just under a week ago, word spread that King Charles has cancer.

While the world continues to grapple with this diagnosis, the 75-year old monarch issued his first public statement in regard to the illness on Saturday.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the King said through Buckingham Palace.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

We don’t know at the moment just what type of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with; nor, therefore, are we aware of his prognosis.

We can confirm, at least, that Charles received his diagnosis after a prostate exam.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” the statement continued.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Amid this health scare, Prince Harry has traveled to Great Britain to see his father.

From what we can gather, however, he has not used that time to reconcile with his brother.

On Saturday, the King signed his letter, “Charles R”—his Royal cypher, which stands for “Rex,” the Latin word for “king.”

Back on February 5, meanwhile, this is what we were told by the Royal Family:

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Concluded this previous message:

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

In related news, Kate Middleton is recovering at the moment from stomach surgery.

While we believe the entire notion of the Royal Family is antiquated and a giant waste of money and, as has basically been proven of late, these folks are very much racist and pretty terrible…

… we still send our best wishes to Kate and Charles.

We hope they both make a full recovery.