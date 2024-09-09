Selena Gomez Reveals She Can’t Get Pregnant In Heartbreaking Interview

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Selena Gomez pregnant? And getting married?! If boyfriend Benny Blanco had his way, these two would be settled down in big ways right now!

But sadly, a new admission from the Disney Channel superstar makes it clear that it will never happen. At least, not the way they might’ve dreamed.

In recent months, Selena Gomez has been going places with Benny Blanco. And when pushy fans challenge the romance, she’s not afraid to shut down the conversation.

As her ex Justin Bieber prepares to be a dad for the first time, those same pushy fans are wondering if settling down with Benny and having a baby of her own is in the cards.

Despite only dating for a short time, Benny’s already been talking marriage and kids with Selena! But as for Selena Gomez getting pregnant, that’s not really in the cards.

Record producer Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Benny Blanco Declares His Love For Selena Gomez: I’m Ready For Marriage!

On Tuesday, May 14, the 36-year-old record producer appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show.

In the interview, which you can listen to below, Benny opened up about his romance with the Only Murders In The Building star. He detailed their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, during which he rented out a movie theater while feeding Selena Gomez an assortment of her favorite foods.

“You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park,” Howard Stern then praised. “I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” Benny Blanco then declared.

“You got a ring?” Stern asked.

“I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on,” Blanco joked with a laugh. He then affirmed: “I gotta get my act together.”

“When will you propose?” Stern asked Blanco point blank. “You should make the announcement now.”

Of course, this was just Stern doing what he does, egging on guests to make news. Still, he didn’t let the point go – perhaps because he could see on Benny’s face that he wasn’t insulted by the idea.

So, Stern then reiterated his question: “When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

That’s when Blanco added, very seriously: “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Now THAT is a romantic!

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Benny Blanco’s Plans To Propose to Selena Gomez

In the summer of 2024, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez celebrated one year of dating. In fact, Blanco shed light on when the romance began.

At the time, Blanco promised that he had some “really good stuff” planned for Selena, especially considering their one-year anniversary is “right around her birthday.” As those of us who are diehard Selena stans are well aware, her birthday is July 22.

And she deserves. Selena is sweet, strikingly beautiful, and immensely talented.

However, while details of how they spent their anniversary remained private, Selena did post a photo of Benny on the happy day, calling him the “love of her life.”

This – along with the fact that she was spotted out and about with a ring on her finger – signaled to some that steps were being taken for them to spent forever together.

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez Pregnant Would Be Benny’s Next Dream – But There’s a Catch…

Things took an interesting turn during the interview when Benny not only hinted he wanted to get hitched, but also how much he wants kids in that Stern interview!

“I want to have, that’s like my next goal on the box. I have a lot of God kids, I got a ton of nephews, I love being around kids.”

Now, before anyone gets any ideas, no, Selena Gomez isn’t pregnant right now. That’s Hailey Bieber you’re thinking of.

The sad truth is, Selena may never be a mother in the traditional sense. As it turns out, in the last few years, Selena has learned that she can never get pregnant. She shared the news with her fans while promoting the latest season of Only Murders In The Building.

Selena Gomez Can’t Get Pregnant: I Have To ‘Grieve’

Selena Gomez revealed she “can’t carry [her] own children” in a vulnerable new interview.

“I unfortunately … have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” the actress, 32, explained to Vanity Fair in a cover story published in September 2024. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Selena, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and got a kidney transplant in 2017, noted that she had not “ever said this” before publicly.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she continued of becoming a mom one day. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.”

However, she then clarified, “I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she said.

Selena Desperately Wants To Be a Mom

While Selena kept her pregnancy struggles a secret over the years. , she has been very upfront about how badly she wants to be a mother down. She also has been upfront about how that might be a bit more complicated for her.

Selena has been open about the fact that her bipolar disorder might make it impossible for her to carry children.

However, despite the obstacle, she still plans to start a family one day.“That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” Selena told Rolling Stone in November 2022 while discussing how her diagnosis has affected her plans for the future.

“However I’m meant to have them, I will. I think there’s something over me that is maybe my bipolar that kind of just keeps me humble — in a dark way.”

Benny Blanco attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘She truly is my best friend’

But whatever the obstacles might be, it sounds like Benny is ready to fact them with her.

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” Blanco described to Stern in his interview.

He went on to accurately describe Selena as “the coolest, nicest, sweetest.” Good!

“We laugh all f—ing day, she inspires me,” Blanco praised.

Blanco also made it clear that Selena’s career, fame, and talent leave him feeling a little (appropriately) intimidated sometimes.

“I get home from work, I think i had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just fimed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording,'” he noted.

Blanco admitted: “My day sounds like s–t every day compared to hers.”

But then again, you guys are together – so how s–t could it really be!