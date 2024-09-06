Kate Middleton Blames Prince William For Scrutiny Over Her Health : Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kate Middleton felt that cancer scrutiny by the media was, ultimately, Prince William’s responsibility.

At least, that’s what a new report says about the Princess of Wales.

Following what the royal Firm initially claimed was an ordinary surgery, Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail scandal sparked a firestorm of conspiracy theories. Ultimately, she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Even after that, British tabloids continued to hound her for details. Kate reportedly blames her husband for not putting a stop to it. And for potentially causing some of it in the first place.

The media scrutiny over Kate Middleton before and after her cancer reveal has been intense

Even before Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis to the world at the onset of spring, people were speaking up to defend her for her extended absence and photoshop fail.

Admittedly, sometimes the defense missed the mark. When you’re a national mascot who receives millions in public funds for your protection and lifestyle each year, people are arguably entitled to some transparency.

However, when Kate did announce to the world that doctors had found signs of cancer, many changed their tune. Some apologized for cracking jokes or even simply for asking questions. Cancer is truly no laughing matter.

However, not everyone backed off. Some, if anything, doubled down on any previous questions.

Notorious pot stirrer Piers Morgan demanded that Kate Middleton divulge every detail of her diagnosis.

Though there were actually some salient elements to his argument, he still missed the mark. Especially because he could have made the same case about King Charles’ cancer battle, but focused on Kate instead.

Public scrutiny came before Kate Middleton’s announcement, or even her ‘disappearance’

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, stress has taken its toll on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage.

“William has really stepped up since Kate’s cancer diagnosis,” the insider affirmed. “But that doesn’t mean all of their issues have been magically resolved.

There was more to all of this than the cancer diagnosis and related rumors. In early 2024, whispers of Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury reemerged. Though the Firm has put clear effort into burying the story, the monarchy cannot fully suppress it.

The source then went on to understate that “this year has been especially trying” for Kate Middleton.

“First it was that she ‘vanished’ — and it was assumed that her marriage was on the rocks because rumors of his cheating just wouldn’t die,” the insider explained.

“Which of course was the last thing Kate needed around the time she got her devastating diagnosis,” the source acknowledged.

Could Prince William have done more to help?

“And,” the insider pointed out, “no one could blame her for being irritated with William for not shielding her from the scrutiny.” Famously, the royal Firm has influenced what tabloids write in the past. Often, it seems, to the detriment of Meghan Markle.

The source continued: “Or finding a way to put an end to the humiliating gossip that he had been unfaithful.”

One could arguably read between the lines and conclude that Kate believed the rumors. But whether or not the press accurately pegged William as a cheater, the two are reportedly “very happy” now.