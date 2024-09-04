'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 Cast: Artem Chigvintsev OUT, Tori Spelling In!

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Dancing with the Stars fans: the cast for Season 33 has been announced amid a slew of drama.

But if we’re being super honest, it may be one of the strongest seasons to date!

The latest season of the hit ABC dancing competition show is slated to return in the fall of 2024. A few weeks before the premiere, there were only rumblings of who will be doing the rumba in Season 33. Now, we have the full roster!

We also have some breaking news involving one of the pros, which confirms that they will not be returning this season.

So, who will compete? Let’s share what we know!

U.S. Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, Also Known as ‘Pommel Horse Guy,’ First Star Cast for the Season

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s … Clark Kent!

American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is the first celebrity announced for Season 33 of the reality competition show.

Nedoroscik, known as the “pommel horse guy,” captured hearts at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as part of the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team, which took home their first team medal (bronze) in 16 years. The 25-year-old athlete also won the individual bronze medal on the pommel horse.

So who will be be paired with? Well, see now that’s interesting…

Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, and Danny Amendola, all will compete on Dancing with The Stars this fall. (Thibaud Moritz – Pool/Getty Images/Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images/China Wong/Getty Images)

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33 Cast: Meet The Full Cast

The pairs of professional dancers and celebrities competing in the new season were unveiled on “Good Morning America” on September 4.

The announcement not only confirmed Stephen Nedoroscik joining the show, but that the Olympian will dance with Rylee Arnold.

And he’s far from the only athlete joining this year! In fact, he’s one of four!

Ilona Maher, fellow Olympian, will dance with Alan Bersten. Dwight Howard, a NBA veteran, is partnered with Daniella Karagach. And Danny Amendola, former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion, will be paired with Witney Carson.

And that’s just the beginning!

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling and Anna Delvy Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

To say these women have had money problems in the last few years might be an understatement.

On Tori’s end, the world learned quickly as her marriage deteriorated that she had lost the fortune her father, Aaron Spelling, had built. Things got so bad for her, she actually ended up living in an RV with her kids!

Being on DWTS could be the boost she needs, not only back in the spotlight, but in the bank account. Tori will will dance with Pasha Pashkov.

Meanwhile, infamous con artist Anna Delvy, who posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York socialite, was a bold choice that was decried by longtime fans who argued she wasn’t a “celebrity”.

While that may be true, there is no denying she is famous in her own way, which more than earns her the right to waltz into the competition. Everyone just better keep an eye on her! She will dance with new pro Ezra Sosa, the newest pro to join the team!

Jenn Tran in a promotional photo for The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Jenn Tran Mends Her Broken Heart With Turn On ‘DWTS’

Right on the heels of having her heart smashed over a broken engagement, the Bachelorette star was announced as one of the competitors of season 33 of Dancing With The Stars.

She’ll be learning to tango with pro Sasha Farber. But she’s far from the only reality star taking to the floor this season.

Phaedra Parks, reality TV icon and returning Real Housewives star, will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy. Also, Joey Graziadei, the former Bachelor will dance with Jenna Johnson.

Reginald VelJohnson arrives at the Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences’ “Father’s Day Salute To TV Dads” on June 18, 2009 in North Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Last, But Certainly Not Least… IT’S UNCLE CARL!

Reginald VelJohnson, the veteran TV actor best known his patriarch role in “Family Matters,” will take to the floor with Emma Slater.

If they don’t have him to the Urkel, don’t even know why they bother!

Then rounding out the cast list are model Brookes Nader, who is partnered with Gleb Savchenko; “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” star Chandler Kinney, who will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong; and the perhaps the most surprising get, Eric Roberts, the brother of Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts, who will dance with Britt Stewart.

Eric Roberts attends “LUMINA” LA Premiere at Television Academy on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Luminamovie LLC)

Tom Sandoval Is OUT!

Within the fan community, there were quite a few names being tossed around for competitors this coming season. Some were keen to see Jesse McCartney. Having already done the Masked Singer, the early 00’s pop star has shown he’s open to reality TV and this would fit right into his wheelhouse.

Some other names that are being thrown around are the most recent Bachelors – Joey Graxiadei and Gerry Turner – as well as other reality stars, like Sutton Stracke and Parvati Shallow.

But there was one name that keeps coming up in conversation time and time again, even amongst the DWTS pros: Tom Sandoval.

Yes, just one season after his ex Ariana Maddox came in third, there were rumors Tom may follow suit in season 33. Thankfully, they haven’t come to pass!

Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 ((Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images))

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke discussed the casting rumor of the Vanderpump Rules star her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans over the summer, saying she wouldn’t be “shocked” to see someone like Sandoval in the ballroom.

However, Cheryl’s guest, Kristyn Burtt, felt quite differently. “I feel like we’re so over the Scandoval of it all,” Burtt said. “I think he’s perfect for Traitors because he’s been a villain on Vanderpump Rules for so long. But, I feel that just after Ariana [Madix] just did this particular season, we’ve moved on.”

Artem Chigvintsev attends the premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” season 20 at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on March 16, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Artem Chigvintsev NOT Returning To ‘DWTS’ Following Arrest

On August 29, longtime pro dancer and partner Artem Chigvintsev was arrested. He was charged with domestic battery in Napa, California.

It remains unclear who he is accused of attacking; the obvious assumption is his wife, former pro-wrestler Nikki Garcia. However, no statement to confirm that has been released.

The pair actually met on DWTS when Nikki competed in season 25.

Since his arrest, it has been confirmed that Artem will not be returning for Season 33. However, according to People Magazine, the decision was made before his arrest. He was not fired due to the incident.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judges: Who Is Returning This Season?

Not to fear. While the dance floor might look different, the judges panel will be familiar and welcoming!

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough will all be reaching for their judging paddles this season.

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are also expected to return.

“Dancing With the Stars” judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough arrive for Disneyâ€™s 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

When will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33 air?

ABC’s popular competition show will officially premiere on Tuesday September 17, 2024. While we don’t know all the details, a few spoilers have already leaked.

For instance, fans on Reddit have shared that producers are already hard at work developing the theme nights, which will include the return of Disney night.

What About That David and Victoria Beckham Rumor?

Ah yes, that!

There was a theory going around the internet that Victoria and David Beckham would be joining Dancing With The Stars in season 33. And it wasn’t such a wild idea!

Especially because DWTS legend and judge Derek Hough stirred the pot with a post on his Instagram.

He posted a video of the Beckhams dancing together. In his caption, he went straight to the matter. “Are @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham getting ready for @dancingwiththestars? How about a couples salsa night you two ??” he captioned the photo.

Not going to say no to that!

(L-R) Gleb Savchenko, Lauren Alaina, Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber and Ally Brooke pose at “Dancing with the Stars” Season 28 Finale at CBS Television City on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Who Won ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Last Season?

Last season, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. The duo won it all and took home The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Jason Mraz nabbed second place with his partner, Daniella Karagach. And Ariana Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, came in third.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will return this fall on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.