What Happened To Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert, Explained

It’s the worst news that a person can get about someone they love.

Derek Hough revealed in December 2023 that his beloved wife was hospitalized. Hayley Erbert was experiencing some scary symptoms while on their Symphony of Dance tour and required emergency brain surgery!

But what exactly happened to Derek Hough’s wife? And how is she doing now? The answer is very positive, we’re happy to say!

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Rushed To The Hospital After Show For Emergency Surgery

On Thursday December 7, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, announced on his Instagram that his wife was rushed into emergency surgery and was being treated for a cranial hematoma.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

A cranial hematoma is when blood collects in the skull and although we don’t know how the condition developed for Derek’s beloved, it’s good news indeed to hear that she’s stable under terrifying circumstances.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he added.

A trying moment for the newlyweds, who just this summer got married on August 26, just before their tour kicked off in late September. Shortly after posting about the news, fellow DWTS fam members like Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Ariana Madix were sending their love to the pair.

Hayley’s Recovery

Giving fans an update on the Wednesday before Christmas, Derek took to his Instagram to share that his beloved was going back under the knife. “She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniotomy,” he shared.

While all of this sounds incredibly terrifying, Derek assured his fans that their love and support for them was doing wonders. “I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recover has helped so much,” he posted. “I can’t thank you all enough. Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks.”

In a video he posted earlier in the week, Derek is seen walking arm-in-arm with his love Hayley along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. While you can’t see Hayley’s face, you can see she’s wearing protective headgear. Hopefully, this surgery will mean she no longer has to wear the helmet. Still, Derek explained that they are being realistic.

“Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” he explained. “She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.

How Is Derek Hough’s Wife Doing Now?

See for yourself!

In February 2024, Hayley and Derek took to Instagram for the first time together to give a positive update on her progress. Hayley showed off her short hair and the surgery scar on the top of her head in the video.

“It’s been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand,” Derek gushed.

“She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey.”

A journey that Derek’s wife admits has been grueling at times, but worth it all the same.

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days — emotionally and physically sometimes — but I’m doing so much better every single day,” Hayley explained.

“Truly there is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that.”