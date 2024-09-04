Reading Time: 4 minutes

In the Season 21 premiere, Bachelorette Jenn Tran met her 25 suitors, including Devin Strader.

From the very beginning, Devin stood out from the pack, and he wound up becoming the “winner” of Jenn’s season.

But we all feel like losers after allowing the Houston native to waste everyone’s time.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

As we previously discussed, Jenn proposed to Devin in her finale.

However, the couple’s happy ending turned out to be anything but. It was revealed in the live segment of the finale, that Devin ghosted Jenn before dumping her over the phone.

The guy has now earned a place atop the Mt. Rushmore of Bachelor franchise villains.

So what’s the deal with this snake in the grass? Let’s explore:

Who Is Devin Strader On ‘The Bachelorette’?

In his bio for the show, Devin refers to himself as “the full package: and “so ready to meet his match.”

A business owner that is “100% husband material”, Devin, 28, owns a freight company acled F1 Freight Consultants.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his own company out of Houston, Texas in 2023. “As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 strives to deliver the most cost-effective solutions and tackle transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America,” Devin wrote.

Jenn Tran will be the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian American descent. (DISNEY/JOHN FLEENOR)

Why Fans Thought He Was A Front Runner From The Start

After being announced as the new Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special back in March, Jenn made a playful comment about looking for a man with a “really big… personality.”

As it turns out, in his bio, Devin referred to himself as someone with a “big personality”. Coincidence? Perhaps … but let’s consider some more evidence!

In Devin’s first post after filming The Bachelorette, he includes lyrics from J-hope and J. Cole’s song “on the street.”

Could we be reading into something here? Sure – but, saying that you’re someone who “fought tooth and a nail / just to prevail amongst the ruthless,” sounds like a not so humble brag that you came out on top of Season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Devin and Jenn Tran got engaged on The Bachelorette finale. But will not be getting married. (ABC)

Could it also refer to the additional photos he posted of him running a marathon? Absolutely.

Now that we know Devin received Jenn’s final rose, either explanation could be accurate. But it’s pretty weird to brag about “winning” the show when you missed the point as hard as Devin did.

The Big Twist In His Story

Devin headed into the finale of The Bachelorette season 21, having forged a strong connection with Jenn over the weeks.

However, just before he was chosen to be in the finale, he actually threatened to leave after the Fantasy Suites. It was a shock to fans, given that Jenn and Devin’s relationship seemed to be rooted in some genuine connection.

On one memorable date they bonded over growing up without fathers and their childhood struggles. It seemed that their similar life journeys only strengthened their bond.

Jenn Tran and Devin seemed to happy on The Bachelorette… until it all fell apart. (ABC)

But by the Fantasy Suites, Jenn still hadn’t said she loved Devin, despite saying as much to Marcus and Jonathan. That’s when Devin’s insecurities started to show. He confessed that he was ready to leave the show, basically creating an ultimatum for Jenn.

Apparently, Devin’s emotions remained conflicted even after the final rose ceremony.

Jenn Tran Confirmed That She Was Engaged

Jenn herself confirmed she was engaged days before her season of The Bachelorette‘s premiere episode.

These days, she probably regrets that joyful announcement. One does have to be careful doing press!

Jenn Tran meets Devin on the first night of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

During an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jenn let slip the results of her season of The Bachelorette. Though Jenn did not say the name of which fella she ended up with, she did reveal that she was engaged.

“I didn’t know once you get engaged,” Jenn shared in the interview. She quickly corrected herself, though it was too late. “Once you find love, you can’t take a shot,” she said instead.

What a slip! But then again, only one Bachelorette in the history of the show walked away from it not engaged, so the odds were with her!

Sadly, it turned out that Devin was not the guy she thought he was. And now, Jenn is back on the market.

Next stop, Bachelor In Paradise!