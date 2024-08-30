‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Arrested For Domestic Violence Charge: New Updates

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery and fans immediately have 1000 questions.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro was jailed in Napa Valley, Calif., over a felony domestic violence charge, but it remains unclear who exactly he was violent against.

But new details are starting to put the story into focus…

Brie Bella, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend their live edition of SiriusXM’s The Bellas Podcast on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

Artem Chigvintsev has been a fan favorite on “Dancing With the Stars” for years.

Which is why it was so shocking to hear that on August 29, he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, according to TMZ.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that deputies responded to a domestic-violence call at a location in the town of Yountville shortly before 10 AM Thursday. An arrest was made at the scene, and injuries were reportedly involved.

However, he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

The victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality, the sheriff’s rep says.

According to online records, the dancer did not resist arrest and went with officers willingly. His bail was set for $25,000, and he was released the following morning.

Furthermore, at the time of reporting, it remained unclear whether Chigvintsev’s wife, wrestler Nikki Bella, was involved in the alleged altercation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Nikki Bella (R) and Artem Chigvintsev attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

Is Nikki Garcia All Right?

Initially, no statement was released by either Chigvintsev’s rep or Nikki.

The Sheriff’s department has not shared details on who the alleged victim is, but told ABC News that they are giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives.”

However, sleuths who checked her social media noted that she was in Napa Valley getting a facial the day before the arrest.

The retired professional wrestler has been married to the danced since August 2022. In fact, the pair had just celebrated their wedding anniversary on the Monday prior.

On their anniversary, there were no signs that any trouble was brewing, only love for one another. Nikki posted lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” , along with a special message to her husband.

“This song is our love story,” she captioned an Instagram video. “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on.”

She concluded, “That’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. ”

In response, Artem wrote: “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life with out you.”