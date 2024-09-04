Sabrina Carpenter Explains 'Espresso' Title & True Meaning Behind The Song

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Sabrina Carpenter song “Espresso” has a particular meaning.

Beyond just being a bop. Though it is. “Espresso” was a solid runner-up for Song of the Summer.

Sabrina Carpenter’s music has entertained millions and dropped hints at a major celebrity feud.

“Espresso” is a little different. What is the meaning of her lyrics?

Sabrina Carpenter attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, in Santa Monica, California, August 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the meaning of ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter?

Sometimes mispronounced as “Expresso,” espresso is a coffee drink. Roughly speaking, it is to a regular cup of coffee what doing a shot of rum is to a rum-and-coke. That is to say, it’s a small amount of highly concentrated coffee for an intense jolt of caffeine.

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant. People use caffeine to remain awake and alert, which is often necessary under the crushing grind of work — especially in a society that caters to just one sleep cycle (morning people).

And caffeine’s stimulating effects go to the core of the meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” The short queen has a similar effect upon boys, her lyrics tease, as they lie awake thinking of her.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

In “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter even sings “Move it up, down, left, right, oh/Switch it up like Nintendo,” a reference to both portable video gaming and to inspiring masturbation.

“Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh. Is it that sweet? I guess so,” Sabrina Carpenter sings, spelling out the meaning of the song title. “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know. That’s that me, espresso.”

She also sings “I know I Mountain Dew it for ya.” While mountain dew is a moonshine euphemism, it is best known as a polarizing brand of soda. Mountain Dew has become synonymous with “bro” gamers for the past decade or so, and has plenty of caffeine.

Sabrina Carpenter adds another meaning to ‘Espresso’

Beyond the lyrics, she explained to Apple Music back in April, “Espresso” is also about unwinding and enjoying life.

Sabrina Carpenter recalled writing the song during “one of those times in my life where it was just like, I just thought I was the s–t in the moment.” In other words, during a rush of positive self-esteem.

“And I think you don’t always feel that way,” she observed. “So you kind of have to capture those moments that you do.”

Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

There are many things that symbolize fun, energy, and enjoyment. But Sabrina Carpenter settled upon “Espresso” for the song title.

“For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun,” she expressed.

“And I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is,” Carpenter added relatably. “So it really ends up being a full circle for me.”

Sabrina Carpenter performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a big year for her

As we said, “Espresso” was a strong runner-up for 2024’s song of the summer. (That title does belong to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe,” however)

From touring with Taylor Swift to having her relationship with Barry Keoghan under the spotlight, this beloved short queen has become impossible to ignore.

We’re glad that she was feeling herself and wrote “Espresso.” Because the song is fantastic. But also because she deserves to delight in who she is and what she’s accomplished.