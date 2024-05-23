The shining star of The Masked Singer season 11 was clearly The Goldfish from the start.

And now, the she’s walked away with the title of winner, snagging the title right out from Gumball’s reach.

But who was under the mask all along!? Let’s discuss!

Goldfish in the season 11 premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER. (Michael Becker / FOX)

Who Is The Goldfish on ‘Masked Singer’?!

Even before the show premiered on March 6th, there was a clear front runner in the competition. A sultry sounding, confident super star strutted on the stage in front of the judges in show promos dressed in Goldfish garb, and then wow’d the pants off of them with their first performance.

The identity of the Goldfish remained a mystery, right up to the very end, she she was crowned the winner.

First, we know the performer is a woman. Ahead of the show premiere, Fox released a clip of one of Goldfish’s first performances.

But when the mask was taken off, the celeb under the fins turn out to be none other than…

Vanessa Hudgens attends “Downtown Owl” Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Vanessa Hudgens!

We guessed RIGHT! Nice!

The soon-to-be first time mommy (she’s rather pregnant at the moment) took off the giant mask to reveal she been the one crooning out the hits for weeks now.

All of the judges – Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and newcomer Rita Ora – were all wildly impressed. Of course, they had been ever since her first performance.

Goldfish debuted on the stage singing “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. From there, week after week, showdown after showdown, she was victorious!

The Judges’ Guesses Before the Reveal

In her very first intro, Goldfish revealed that “when I first started out I made a splash overnight.”

She talked about living her life in a “fishbowl” before making the “dive into deeper, darker, edgier waters.”

After taking in some of the first week clues – a ship’s wheel, jar of hearts candies, and a glass slipper – the judges made their guesses of everyone from Lea Michele to Selena Gomez to Carly Rae Jepsen.

But looking back now, it seems obvious that it was V.Hudge all along!

For one, the symmetry. Vanessa singing a song by Olivia in the first round when they both rose to fame through the High School Musical franchise was a brilliant choice and huge clue.

Furthermore, if you listened to the when she sings the word “understand” in that first performance – honestly, if you didn’t break out into “Go My Own Way” from High School Musical 2, we have nothing more to say to each other.

Who Is The Goldfish? Hints, Clues & Our Pick

Still, fans had different ideas! Here were some of the other top guesses from the fans!

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

If you’ve been listening the Wicked soundtrack on repeat for the last 20 years, there are moments during this performance that feel like dead giveaways. On a few of the notes, her signature vibrato seems to be shining through, as well as her unmistakeable country twang that sneaks out when you’re not expecting it.

Kristin is a solid guess and her name dominated the conversation on social media.

But hers was not the only name.

V

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale speaks onstage during Teen Vogue Summit 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue))

A dark horse guess, but still a solid one at that.

Again, we’re looking at someone with a High School Musical connection, so again – symmetry.

But the biggest reason for it to be The Tis … people WANT it to be!

Seriously, check out social media and fans are clamoring for her to pop out of the costume. TBH, they’ve been asking for her to be on the show and guessing she’s been everyone from the Cow in season 10 to the Sun in season 4.

And lest us not forget, she judged The Masked Dancer alongside Paula Abdul. It would a welcomed homecoming for her!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.