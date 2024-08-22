Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Terrorist Attack, Is Filled with “Sense of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift is opening up about something very personal and, nearly, VERY painful.

Earlier this month, Swift was forced to cancel Era Tour concerts in Vienna after authorities foiled a terrorist attack planned by ISIS and meant to be carried out at one of these shows.

As one would have to expect, Swift was reportedly frightened AF in the wake of this thwarted plot.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

On Wednesday evening, for the first time, Swift has broken her silence on this borderline tragedy.

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” the artist wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Very well said, right?

Taylor Swift inspires us all on a daily basis. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The 34-year old emphasized in this message how she has been “heartened by the love and unity” she’s witnessed among fans in the aftermath… as a multitude of fans in Austria flooded the streets to sing Swift’s tracks together and exchange friendship bracelets after these concerts were called off.

Swift, who just wrapped up the European leg of her massive tour, was criticized a bit for remaining silent in the first several days after these cancelations.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” Swift explained here.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Swift worked with local police over the course of five recent shows in London to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

The superstar wrote online that these performances restored in her a sense of “carefree calm” onstage.

In a Comment on the post, Swift thanked the onslaught of guests that joined her on stage during her London concerts — including Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff, referring to it as a “dizzying honor” to become the first solo artist to play Wembley eight times in one tour.

“To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with,” Swift concluded.

“We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…”

Taylor Swift is responsible for the most successful tour in music history. (GETTY)

Back on August 7, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with a planned attack on Swift’s shows, which were scheduled to take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna from August 8 through 10.

The Associated Press reported at the time that the older of the two wanted to “kill as many people as possible” in an attack using explosives and knives.

Scary, scary stuff.

The arrests also came just days after three young girls were killed in a stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England.