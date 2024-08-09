Taylor Swift Remains Silent On Terrorist Attack After New Arrest Is Made

We have an update on the recent terrorist plot to murder numerous people at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria.

And they’re frightening AF.

As previously reported, Swift was forced to cancel three shows on this leg of her Eras Tour after an ISIS plan to wreak havoc and take lives at the event was thwarted at pretty much the last minute.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift: Still No Statement On Vienna Plot, Even After New Arrest

On August 8, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner — head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence — said in a news conference that one 19-year-old suspect authorities detained earlier in the week admitted to intending “to carry out an attack” at Swift’s concert “using explosives and knives.”

Bomb-making materials were also found in the home of this individual.

The suspect was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State” and allegedly intended to kill himself and “as many people as possible,” Haijawi-Pirchner told reporters on Thursday.

Swift, who is understandably traumatized in the wake of this news, was scheduled to perform in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Taylor Swift gives away her hat to a young fan. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

On Friday, meanwhile, Austria’s Minister of the Interior said that a trio of teenagers (ages 19, 18 and 17) have been arrested in conjunction with this incident.

The 18-year-old “comes from the social environment” of the main suspect, Karner said, while both this person and the main suspect are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” the Austrian minister said.

“But, as was found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6.”

Taylor Swift entertains fans in the Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

How Vienna Swifties Were Saved & Travis Kelce Learned The News

Karner went on to say that a foreign intelligence agency tipped officials off to the scheme, according to CNN.

A source previously told the outlet that American agencies were the ones that alerted the Vienna government.

“The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented,” Karner said at his press conference.

Insiders have said that Travis Kelce quickly got on the phone with his girlfriend after he learned that nearly happened and badly wanted to fly out to spend time with her.

Swift talked Kelce out of making the trip, however.

Taylor Swift during a concert in July 2024. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“I understand very well that those who wanted to experience the concert live are very sad,” Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehemmer this week.

“Moms and dads are looking after their daughters and sons, who were full of enthusiasm and anticipation for this concert.

“But it’s also important that in such serious moments as now, it’s inevitable that safety comes first.”

Swift’s next set of Eras Tour shows are still scheduled to take place in London from August 15 through August 20.