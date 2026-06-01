Donald Trump Calls to Cancel America 250 Concert Following Performer Protests

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This was supposed to be America’s summer.

Right now, the nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary while also preparing to host the World Cup — sounds like a good time, right?

Well, unfortunately, the vibe these days is much more “unprecedented levels of division and discord” and much less “party like it’s 1999.”

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to members of his Cabinet speak during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, multiple singers have pulled out of the America 250 concert in Washington, DC.

Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, the Commodores, Young MC, and several others announced last week that they had decided to perform at the event.

In most cases, they hinted that the concert had become politicized in ways they had not anticipated, but they did not get into specifics.

Never one to back down from a challenge (or an opportunity to be petty), Donald Trump responded to the situation by announcing that he wants to cancel the concert and host a MAGA rally instead.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform over the weekend.

“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!” the president continued, adding:

“It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life. The Kennedy Center is broken, unsafe, and $busted, and has been for many years!”

Yes, for a guy who likes to dance, Trump’s not big on parties. In fact, he recently skipped his own son’s wedding.

But there’s nothing the man loves more than one of his signature rallies, and it sounds like that’s what America 250 is about to become.

It’s an odd suggestion for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that political rallies are generally reserved for the campaign trail, and Trump is not currently running for office.

In fact, he’s not even eligible to run for the White House again, but don’t tell him that.

On top of that, there are several acts — including, we kid you not, Vanilla Ice and one of the dudes from Milli Vanilli — that are still slated to perform at America 250.

Canceling the event would seem like punishing them for their loyalty, but that sort of move is very much in the Trump administration’s wheelhouse.

Anyway, with just weeks to go before the start of the so-called Great American State Fair, the event is very much in a state of turmoil.

But perhaps these days, there’s no more appropriate way to celebrate America’s birthday than with more chaos and uncertainty.