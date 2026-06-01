Serena Williams Announces Return to Tennis Nearly 4 Years After Retirement!

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Hold on to your rackets, tennis fans! The GOAT is officially returning to the court!

Yes, nearly four years after stepping away from professional tennis, Serena Williams has announced that she will return to competition, ending months of speculation and setting the stage for one of the most remarkable comebacks the sport has ever seen.

Now 44, Serena has not played a professional match since her emotional farewell at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Since then, she has focused on business ventures, family life, and raising her daughters.

But it turns out her retirement wasn’t quite permanent.

Williams confirmed today that she will make her return at the Queen’s Club Championships in London, where she is expected to compete in doubles alongside rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko.

The event serves as a major warm-up tournament ahead of Wimbledon.

The announcement follows months of rumors about Serena’s possible return.

Earlier this year, Williams quietly re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s testing pool, a required step for any retired player seeking to return to competition.

At the time, she publicly denied that a comeback was in the works, telling fans on social media that she was “NOT coming back.”

Apparently, her plans changed. Or perhaps Serena simply wasn’t ready to reveal them yet. Either way, the tennis world is buzzing.

After all, we’re talking about a player who captured 23 Grand Slam singles titles, spent more than 300 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world and transformed women’s tennis in ways that are still being felt today.

Many consider Williams the greatest player the sport has ever produced.

The obvious question now is whether this return will be limited to doubles — or if something even bigger is coming.

Some tennis analysts have already speculated that Wimbledon could be the next stop if her comeback goes well, especially given Williams’ legendary success on grass courts.

She won seven Wimbledon singles titles during her career and remains one of the most dominant grass-court players the sport has ever seen.

For now, however, fans are simply celebrating the news.

Because after nearly four years away, Serena Williams is heading back onto a professional tennis court.

And that’s a sentence many people never expected to read again.