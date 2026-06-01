James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Marries New Man

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For years, James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb were husband and wife.

That is no longer the case.

Van Der Beek passed away several months ago.

Now, his former wife has remarried. She had a lot to say, and so do fans.

James Van Der Beek and wife Heather McComb during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 – “Standing Still” – Premiere at Brenden Theatres. (Photo Credit: Arun Nevader/WireImage)

They were married from 2003 until 2010

49-year-old Heather McComb was married to the late Van Der Beek from 2003 until 2010.

Later that year, he remarried to the Mrs. Van Der Beek we all know — his widow, Kimberly.

He left behind Kimberly and their six children: 15-year-old Olivia, 14-year-old Joshua, 12-year-old Annabel, 10-year-old Emilia, 7-year-old Gwendolyn, and 4-year-old Jeremiah.

Back in February, Van Der Beek passed away after an extended battle with colorectal cancer. He was only 48.

Now, Heather has remarried.

On Sunday, May 31, Heather McComb celebrated her marriage to Scott Michael Campbell on her Instagram page.

“Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says,” she began.

McComb detailed that they were “surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana.”

She gushed: “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by.”

McComb gave numerous shout-outs, including: “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us.”

A lengthy caption from Heather McComb about her joyous nuptials. Hooray! (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Thank you to everyone who made this so special’

“You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget,” McComb raved.

“We are sitting here counting our many blessings,” she then affirmed.

McComb reiterated: “Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!”

As you can see (above), her full caption was even longer, and included numerous shout-outs to those involved in the wedding and reception.

Her photos made it clear that she had a great (and messy) time dancing. Weddings, as a rule, tend to generate very sore feet.

Though he was more succinct than his new wife, Scott Michael Campbell’s caption radiated joy after his wedding. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In his own Instagram caption, McComb’s new husband, Scott Michael Campbell, expressed his joy after the wedding.

“BEYOND BLESSED for the most AMAZING week,” he gushed, “getting married to the BEAUTIFUL soul who is @heatmccomb.”

Keeping things fairly succinct, he continued: “THANK YOU to ALL of our friends and family and all our newfound Friends and family!”

McComb and Campbell are, like the late Van Der Beek, both actors.

Comments poured in, congratulating them both on their nuptials.