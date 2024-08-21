A-ROD Shades Jennifer Lopez Over Ben Affleck Divorce: Ouch!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce, and A-ROD shades her for it?

That’s what it looks like, anyway.

Now that Bennifer 2.0 is over, people are thinking back to J. Lo’s relationship history. Before Ben Affleck, her most recent ex was Alex Rodriguez.

And A-ROD seems to be shading her over the collapse of her marriage. Harsh!

Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) Awards Gala at the Convention Center in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are (officially) divorcing

On Tuesday, August 20, news broke that Jennifer Lopez has filed to divorce Ben Affleck.

This news followed months of what we can only characterize as “breakup hype,” with both Ben and Jen making very public displays of leading wholly separate lives.

According to her filing, the date of separation was April of this year. That tracks very well with the two not appearing together at the Met Gala, vacationing separately, and outright ignoring each other’s birthdays from opposite coasts.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the news of the divorce (finally) happening, the entire internet was filled with snark.

2024 has seen Jennifer Lopez release two disappointing movies on streaming. Recent years have reminded many on social media about Lopez’s history of allegedly not tipping or jarringly undertipping food service and hospitality workers.

As random commenters shared their thoughts (and bits of schadenfreude) over the demise of Bennifer 2.0, Lopez’s (other) most recent ex seemed to shade her.

US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is A-ROD shading Jennifer Lopez?

On Tuesday, August 20 — within hours of his ex-fiancee’s divorce filing becoming news around the globe — Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to share a quote. He was quoting himself (he does that sometimes).

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the quote read.

That’s a fairly innocuous quote under normal circumstances. In this case, one had to wonder if it was a reference to Jennifer Lopez’s public split.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE )

Truth be told, even if he is talking about Jennifer Lopez divorcing Ben Affleck — which does seem likely — it’s not necessarily shade. Nor is it otherwise insulting.

Shade often takes the form of a backhanded compliment.

However, if anything, it sounded as if A-ROD were simply saying that Jennifer Lopez might as well be the one deciding that her relationship is over. That’s not necessarily shading her.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020. (Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

This is certainly a complex time for her

Alex Rodriguez has used vague quotes in the past to seemingly comment on things — including his 2021 breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

But, A-ROD and his alleged shades (or words of comfort) aside, we’re sure that she’s hearing from everyone in her life who told her that Bennifer 2.0 was a bad idea.

Sometimes, “I told you so” can wait. And that goes for people in both of their social circles.