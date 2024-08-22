Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Marital Woes Began on Their Honeymoon, Source Claims

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The issues that led to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce may have started as early as the couple’s 2022 honeymoon, according to new details shared.

Despite knowing exactly the kind of reaction the world has to Bennifer, it sounds like one half of the Hollywood power couple was uncomfortable with the amount of attention that came with being so famous in love.

Yet in spite of all of that, Ben and Jen spent the last two years married in front of the spotlight.

Even though that’s the last place he wanted to be. Oh yes, even though Jennifer filed the divorce papers, it was Ben who felt like the marriage just couldn’t work – even from the very start!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Honeymoon Drama

At least that’s the claim being made in a surprising new report from Page Six.

The outlet reports that Ben and Jen realized their mistake just days after they exchanged vows, and their post-nuptial jaunt to Lake Como, Italy was nothing short of disastrous.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” said one insider.

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time.”

Ben has struggled with alcoholism throughout his life. And according to the source, it was in Lake Como that his relatively newfound sobriety “started to settle in with normality.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“[Ben] was just getting sober,” says the insider. “He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that. He was in this frenzied, excitable state.”

But it’s not easy for two newlywed A-listers to find peace and normalcy in the days after their high-profile wedding.

Apparently, Jen took the media attention in stride, but Ben saw it as an unwelcome harbinger of things to come.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ben’s Frustration Led to Jen’s ‘Humiliation’

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.

“She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together … She made a big deal that he was the love of her life,” a source previously said.

When Jen filed for divorce earlier this week, she listed the couple’s separation date as April 26.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

But according to a new report from Life & Style she and Ben have actually been living separate lives since at least March.

“This has been a long time coming. Jen and Ben have been separated since March when the marriage began to really fall apart and Ben asked for space,” an insider tells the outlet.

Jen hoped that the “space would help,” but she ultimately decided that “the marriage was not fixable.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The source claims that by the time Jen filed, she and Ben were “only talking through lawyers.”

“Ben had no intention of working on things and the more time they spent apart the more clear it became to him that this marriage was a mistake,” says the insider.

Ben and Jen did not sign a prenup, which means their divorce could get complicated.

But for now, it sounds like both parties are happy to begin the process of moving on.