Tammy Slaton Details Incredible, Painful Weight Loss Journey

As previously reported, Tammy Slaton has done it.

The veteran reality star has achieved the sort of weight loss about which many people can only dream, having shed an astounding 500 pounds over the last couple years.

It wasn’t easy for her, however.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Slaton explained via TikTok on August 27.

“And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

It’s true.

Over the past several months, we’ve witnessed Slaton completing one milestone after another.

Tammy Slaton talks here to her late husband on 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

Slaton then delved into the challenges behind her journey.

“I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight that I lost myself. Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food,” she confessed in this same video.

“At the same time, I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways.

“It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort.”

Tammy Slaton looks pretty relaxed in this photo of the reality star on a beach. (TLC)

At some point down the line, we’ll see Tammy and her sibling go through these sorts of struggles on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6.

It sounds as if things got a little dark for the former during this time.

“I had a lot of inner demons that I had to fight and I’m still fighting,” she says in this new footage.

The long-time TLC personality concluded the clip with a hopeful message for her fans who may be going through their own health battles.

“You’re not alone,” she said. “You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

In addition to her comments in the TikTok video, Tammy also shared an optimistic message in the post’s caption.

After stating that her life has been a “roller-coaster,” she said that she’s “proud” of her accomplishments… as she ought to be, of course.

“We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time,” she said.

“So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!”