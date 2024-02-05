1000-Lb Sisters Season 6: It’s Filming Already, Fans!

There’s good news and there’s bad news on the horizon for TLC viewers.

First, the bad:

1000-Lb Sisters will wrap up its latest run of episodes this week, as Tammy Slaton bids a heart-breaking goodbye to late husband Caleb Willingham on Tuesday night’s season 5 finale.

But here comes the good, okay?

Tammy Slaton looks pretty relaxed in this photo of the reality star on a beach. (TLC)

1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 is on the way!

According to The Sun, Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton have both signed on to continue with the show that made them famous — but that’s not all.

This same outlet states that Season 6 is already filming!

The Slatons are reportedly hanging other right at this very moment at Walt Disney World, as both siblings are able to enjoy the beach and the amusement park in ways that may have been previously impossible due to their impressive weight loss journeys.

Tammy Slaton is visiting the doctor in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“Tammy’s whole family is getting a private VIP tour,” writes The Sun, which is a publication that has often covered this reality show in a reliable manner.

Over the last couple years, both Tammy and Amy have qualified for gastric bypass surgery because they changed their diet and incorporated exercise into their daily routines.

The former, for example, weighed in at 717 pounds early on season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters.

But they may now need to change the title of this program because Tammy is down to 300; a truly amazing accomplishment!

Tammy Slaton cries here over the death of husband Caleb Willingham. (TLC)

On the most recent season of the show, viewers were taken behind the scenes of a true tragedy.

In June 2023, Willingham passed away from unknown causes… although it’s been widely assumed that his death was related to his unhealthy consumption of food and his related obesity.

Because these episodes were filmed many months ago, we actually got to witness Tammy interacting with Caleb prior to his death.

At one point on air, she told Willingham that his food addiction might cost him his life.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Looking ahead, Tammy and Amy will both be single when this series returns because Amy finalized her divorce from ex-husband Michael Halterman late last year.

She’s now dating a man named Tony Rodgers, who we’d have to assume will be featured prominently on Season 6.

“The sparks just flew and I knew I had to go for it,” Slaton told E! News of this boyfriend in December.

TLC has not announced a premiere date for 1000-Lb Sisters — heck, the network itself has not even confirmed Season 6 just yet — but look for episodes to air in early 2025.