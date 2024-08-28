Melina Alves Breaks Silence on Alleged Joey Lawrence Affair

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Whoa?

According to Melina Alves, it’s more like… NO!

Earlier this week, Samantha Cope filed for divorce from Joey Lawrence, marking the third failed union of the actor’s adult life.

Citing irreconcilable differences as reason for the couple’s split after two years as husband and wife, Cope is seeking full physical custody of the pair’s 19-month old daughter Dylan… while permitting Lawrence visitation at her discretion.

According to various sources, meanwhile, Cope believes her marriage failed because Lawrence was having an affair with Alves, his co-star in the film Socked in for Christmas.

Now, Alves has spoken out on these allegations.

“First and foremost, I want to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas,” Alves wrote on Instagram.

“Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations.”

Alves went on to say that she was “immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character” and the actors found a “common ground in our shared experiences,” which became the foundation for their “strong, supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us.”

Still, she insists, there was nothing romantic about their relationship.

Adding what she referred to as “context to these allegations,” Alves said that she and her ex-husband Edward Rider have been estranged since January 2023 and have “been living in separate rooms since that time.”

She continued as follows:

“Our marriage had been struggling for some time, and the separation was a necessary step for both of us.

“I have always valued my privacy, and it is incredibly painful to have such personal matters thrust into the public eye in a way that has caused harm not only to me but also to Joey, who has been unjustly dragged into this situation.”

Alves said she has even taken out a temporary restraining order against Rider, concluding in her post:

l ask for understanding and respect for our privacy as we navigate these difficult circumstances.

This is a deeply private matter that I never intended to become public, and I hope that this clarification can help put an end to the speculation and allow both Joey and myself to move forward without further intrusion.