Tammy Slaton: Look at Me, I’ve Lost 500 Pounds!

Tammy Slaton is a Weight Loss Warrior.

It’s now been made official.

Over the past couple of years, this reality star has kept fans and followers apprised of her truly amazing progress, showing off her slimmed-down figure in various photos and videos.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

We’re been blown away by Tammy’s dedication, on a continual basis.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the 1000-Lb Sisters lead donned an oversized T-shirt and black leggings on TikTok to pose alongside other women who have also been on a stunning, transformational journey.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all all my friends,” the 38-year-old wrote alongside the post.

“I’m so proud of each and every one of y’all. Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside. Never forget.”

As you can see below, Slaton refers to these ladies as “warriors” and she also said online that they’ve collectively lost 2,078 pounds.

Tammy Slaton on TikTok. (TikTok)

Elsewhere in this TikTok footage, Slaton urged her friends to “never forget” that they are both “beautiful on the inside” and “gorgeous on the outside.”

1000-Lb Sisters premiered in 2020 and chronicles the lives of Tammy and her sister, Amy.

About a year later, Tammy nearly lost her life due to a medical crisis that involved her being placed in a doctor-induced coma… and then she turned this same life around.

Slaton spent 14 months in a rehab facility, underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022 and has continued to document her progress and dedication to losing weight on television and social media.

As of December 2023, Tammy had lost 440 pounds.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

At different points throughout this time, Tammy has opened up about her mental health struggles as well.

Back in February, Slaton admitted to prior suicidal thoughts — but also assured folks that she has come a long way since then.

“Before I went to rehab, I was just bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal depressed,” the star explained in a February TikTok.

“I personally have seen a lot of growth within myself and how I treat people and my family. And just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more.”

Tammy Slaton doesn’t look too happy in this 1000-Lb Sisters photo. (TLC)

At her most extreme, Slaton weighed 717 pounds.

She was unable to complete basic life tasks as a result, such as flying in her own seat on an airplane, but those days are far behind Tammy now.

“I actually got on rides [at Disney World.] And I rode in a hot air balloon,” Tammy also told followers several months ago. “I value life now, where before I hated it. I hated everything about life.”

This is so great to hear.

We can’t wait to hear and learn more when 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 premieres at some point down the line.