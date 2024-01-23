Tammy Slaton Takes to the Sky, Accomplishes Yet Another Milestone

Tammy Slaton is on fire, folks.

Over the past few months, this TLC personality has checked off one bucket list item after another, as Tammy’s impressive weight loss journey has enabled her to accomplish goals she never previously believed to be possible.

Yes, these goals may seem mundane to the average individual.

But, no, Slaton had not been able to sit comfortably before in the front seat of a car.

Tammy Slaton is featured here on an episode of 1,000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Also, no: Tammy had never before been to the beach.

These are tasks most people take for granted; but most people did not once weigh over 700 pounds.

On the next all-new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, meanwhile, Tammy will continue to blow both herself away and her loved ones away, as well.

In this latest case? She’ll take her first plane ride. EVER!

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

In a confessional shared ahead of the installment airing by E! News, the reality star recalled feeling scared before the flight, saying to the camera:

“Getting on the plane, I’m shaking.”

She’s joined by siblings Misty and Amanda, however, who are on hand to offer their full emotional support.

To ensure her safety and comfort, meanwhile, Tammy actually purchased an extra seat in the coach section of the airplane… as she feared being unable to fit into just the single one that can accommodate most air travelers.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Alas, however?

“When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable, I was kind of surprised that I didn’t need both seats that we paid for.”

Goal number-one was therefore accomplished.

Then the plane took off, though. And turbulence hit. And Slaton had to brace herself for some major bumps in the air.

“I was cool until we actually started lifting off,” she says in this sneak peek.

“My family forgot to mention some stuff about the plane ride. The turbulence was really bad. Once I was able to compare to things I’ve already done, like riding in a car or going over train tracks, I was golden.”

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Slaton has lost over 300 pounds since we first met her on this program.

She’s residing in Kentucky these days, having completed a successful stint in an Ohio rehab center.

“We made it! Safely!” Tammy will exclaim on the episode after the plane touches down in Florida. “I’m alive!”

“It’s pretty cool being able to share a victory with my family,” she later admits in another confessional. “I’m ready for another one.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (Image Credit: TLC)

Slaton, of course, continues to deal with the ultimate tragedy, as her spouse passed away last summer.

Viewers have watched her interact with Caleb Willingham on Season 5 of her reality show because it was filmed many, many months ago.

“Food addiction is deadly and I need you to understand that this is serious. It’s life or death,” Slaton recently told Caleb on air, making an eerily prescient statement.

Just a short time after this episode aired, Willingham was dead.