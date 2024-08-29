Carrie Underwood Divorce Rumors: Is This The End for Marriage to Mike Fisher?

Is a Carrie Underwood divorce going down?

From Carrie Underwood’s storied music career to her nasty accident a few years ago, the Country singer has fame and fans to spare.

She also has a husband, Mike Fisher.

However, some wonder if they’ll have each other for much longer.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

What could lead to a Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood divorce?

Earlier this summer, Carrie Underwood performed in Hawai’i in a concert. This was a work trip, but she didn’t keep it entirely professional.

Husband Mike Fisher tagged along. The idea was that this would also be a romantic getaway for the couple, who have been married since 2010.

According to a recent report, tensions were brewing during the trip — with Mike feeling like his Country superstar wife was neglecting him.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Globe Magazine reports that Carrie Underwood’s focus on performing had Mike Fisher feeling “left out.”

“It was supposed to be a vacation in paradise,” the inside source characterized of the trip. A trip which, we cannot help but recall, was primarily a work trip.

“But she was either working or with her band,” the insider griped. “And Mike felt left out.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Mike Fisher felt sidelined

“Sure, she posed for snaps with him,” the source then acknowledged.

“But,” the insider went on to lament, “she was consumed with work.”

If the report about their conflict is legit, that could be a long-term problem. Later in August, Underwood will pick up where she left off with her Vegas residency. If Fisher continues allegedly feeling like he’s second fiddle, a Carrie Fisher divorce could loom on the horizon.

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

But Carrie Underwood won’t be abandoning her family. Mike Fisher and their 9-year-old, Isaiah and 5-year-old, Jacob, are set to join her in the city.

“Mike will go with her but more as kid-sitter than lover,” the inside source characterized. “He’s longing for some alone time with his wife, but there isn’t much opportunity for it.”

According to the insider: “She always promises to make more time for him but then before long she’s back to making life all about work, or the kids, with Mike feeling stuck in last place.”

Carrie Underwood performs at ‘SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Carrie Underwood from the SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He’s Reportedly ‘Jealous’ of Her Success

Now, this isn’t the first time murmurs have reached our ears that there’s trouble in paradise.

For years, gossip has spread far and wide that the pair have had trouble keeping the spark of their marriage alive. In 2022, for instance, Ok Magazine reported that their marriage was actually “plagued by jealousy”.

“She puts on a happy show for the cameras, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes,” the source spilled to the publication.

For her part, the tipping point was during the pandemic.

“Carrie used to feel insecure in the marriage. During lockdown, the tables turned,” said the insider of the duo, who wed in 2010. “Little things about Mike annoyed her.”

However, on Mike’s part, it goes far deeper than that.

“Mike is seeing even less of Carrie. He goes crazy thinking about all of the guys she’s closely working with, like Jason [Alden],” the source added.

“He’ll sometimes hit the bar and get drunk with his friends as a distraction or because he’s bored or feeling lonely.”

Is a Carrie Underwood divorce really happening?

The truth is, all of this information is coming from supposed folks from within their inner circle. back in 2022, the source that spoke to OK! called their marriage so “bad” that they were sure a divorce was immenent.

“They’ve tried everything to make things work — therapy, couples retreats — but nothing seems to help. Carrie and Mike act like strangers half of the time,” the insider insisted.

But again, that was two years ago and while the rumors persist, they still haven’t parted ways.

However, Carrie Underwood’s upcoming career move — replacing Katy Perry on American Idol (which seems to be part of a growing trend of letting Country dominate these singing competitions) — could take her away from home even more.

Perhaps, if these tensions are real, they’ll find a way to work through them. Fourteen years of marriage sounds like something worth fighting for, unless there are other issues at play. If Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood divorce, they’ll find themselves starting their lives over.