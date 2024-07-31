Simone Biles Shades Former Olympic Gymnast After Winning Gold With Team

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Simone Biles won’t stand – or flip or vault or handspring – for anyone dissing the U.S. Gymnastics team.

Even if they are a former teammate!

Over the July 4th weekend, MyKayla Skinner, a silver medalist in the 2020 Olympics, took some deserved heat after commenting the team headed to Paris wasn’t up to snuff.

This included a not-so-subtle jab from her Simone, who made it clear that not everyone needs to share their opinion.

And after winning a gold medal with the team at the Paris Olympics, it looks like Simone and Co. had the last laugh!

US gymnasts Mykayla Skinner (far left), Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Jade Carey pose with team members after a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, on July 22, 2021. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles Shades MyKayla Skinner After She Calls Gymnastics Team Not ‘Aggressive’ Enough

“Not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

That’s was Simone Biles wrote on July 3 on Threads, without any further comment or dropping any names. But even without calling her out directly, it seemed clear to anyone who was following the drama what Simone was referencing.

A few days earlier, MyKayla Skinner, who stood alongside Simone in the 2020 Olympics, criticized the team headed to Paris’ work ethic.

Besides Simone, fellow gymnasts Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera will represent Team USA in Paris.

(L-R) Suni Lee, Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey pose after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” MyKayla said in a since-deleted YouTube video.

“The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” MyKayla continued, before referencing the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization, helping to end abuse in athletics. “And it’s hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can’t get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say.”

“Which, in some ways, is really good,” she noted, “but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense.”

Simone Biles looks on prior to Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MyKayla Skinner Apologizes

After Simon’s dig, MyKayla responded to the backlash with a quick video in which she said her comments were misinterpreted.

That clearly wasn’t enough to suffice the outcry, so she released a more extensive apology on July 7.

“I want to formally apologize to Team, USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the gymnastics Olympic trials,” she wrote on Instagram. “it was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and everyone of you.”

In an effort to explain her comments further, she added that she too is still coming to terms with “the emotional and verbal abuse” she endured while training under former national team coordinator Márta Károlyi.

“Upon reflection, I was comparing the “Marta era” to the current era. I am coming to terms that I have not fully dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse I endured under Marta that perhaps led to my hurtful comments. I take full responsibility for what I said, and I deeply apologize.”

For awhile, Simone did not responded to MyKayla’s apology. One might argue she waited for the right moment – like winning her 5th gold medal

Simone Biles celebrates with Team United States teammates and Gold medalists on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Simone’s Second Jab At MyKayla

On July 30, Simone and the U.S. gymnastics team’s big won at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The women banned together and were victorious in winning the gold medal in the team final. The win makes Simone the most decorated Olympic gymnast in America, with 8 medals in all.

And how did she celebrate? Why, by sending a direct message back to MyKalya, of course.

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles captioned her celebratory Instagram post, seemingly hitting back at 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist Skinner, and her criticisms of the team.

Living well – and winning Gold medals – is the best revenge, they say!

Oh, and if there is any question about who this message was pointed to, let McKayla Maroney, another former gymnast, clear the air.

“It doesn’t get more iconic than this,” Maroney wrote in Simone’s comments, before adding, “She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

Feel that BURN?!