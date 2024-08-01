‘Summer House’ Season 9 Spoilers: Everything We Know About Cast, Premiere …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Summer House fans can rejoice: season 9 is in the works!

After the show’s most explosive season to date, it was without question that the Bravo spin-off turned staple would return for another season.

And if you can believe it, it sounds like things are going to be even more dramatic than ever before.

Yes, even more wild than the breakup of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Because if you thought these two were done with each other just because their wedding didn’t happen – think again!

The cast of Summer House season 8 poses here. (Bravo)

‘Summer House’ Season 9 Cast: Exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Both Returning

As you may have heard about already, Summer House viewers have a reason to celebrate:

Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant!

This is very exciting off-screen news for the long-time cast member, but is also makes for an interesting development for the new season.

It has been confirmed that Lindsay ex-boyfriend Carl Radke — whose break-up was the main storyline on Summer House Season 8 — will both return for upcoming episodes.

In fact, reportedly production on Season 9 during the July 4 holiday, and they both were spotted being followed by cameras in Water Mill, N.Y.

The exes, each of whom has been a lead star since Summer House debuted in 2016, became a couple in 2022… got engaged later that same year… and then ended their relationship in August 2023.

As for who will be joining this pair on Season 9?

Spouses Cooke and Amanda Batula will be back, along with Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

But there are some familiar faces that have decided NOT to return.

Cheers to new episodes of Summer House! (Bravo)

Danielle Olivera Quits Summer House Ahead Of Season 9

Danielle Olivera announced her exit as a full-time cast member on social media in early 2024.

“If I can’t put 100 percent of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity,” she explained.

“Right now, I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people and of course myself.”

Guess the drama with Paige finally reached its breaking point!

Speaking of Paige, what about her new boyfriend?

From what we can gather, fans have been clamoring for Craig Conover to make another cameo, considering he’s dating DeSorbo … and the reality star hasn’t ruled it out.

“If she wants me out there, I will be out there,” the Southern Charm-er said in June to Us Weekly noting that he really likes filming with Paige in the city.

“A lot of times I’m there during the week, and then on weekends, I have to do events at the two [Sewing Down South] stores. So it’ll be exciting to see how we all evolve over the next few years with Bravo,” Craig added to this tabloid.

“Our lives are changing, TV’s changing and how that looks and how we can share even more of our lives with the viewer I think is what I’m excited about.”

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard on an episode of Summer House. (Bravo)

Bravo confirmed in May 2024 that Summer House, fresh off its most-watched season ever, had been renewed.

Season 7 and Season 8 each kicked off in February of 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Bravo is yet to announce a premiere date, but it’s very safe to assume that new episodes will hit the air not very long after the calendar turns to 2025.

As for storylines, it’s very possible that the fallout from Carl and Lindsay’s breakup is far from over. He’s opened up a new bar – with a name that apparently takes a jab at his ex – and she’s gotten very serious with her new man, given the baby.

And, there’s also the Hannah Berner of it all. We’re sure that Cooke and Amanda will have something to say about her massive success with Netflix.