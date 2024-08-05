Simone Biles Retiring After Heartbreaking Finish At Paris Olympics?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Simone Biles retiring after the Olympics?

Certified GOAT Simone Biles is one of the greatest and most highly decorated athletes on the planet. She has also redefined how much of the world views gymnastics.

After backing out in 2021, Biles has made the 2024 Paris Olympics into her comeback story. That remains true, even after her fall from the balance beam and falling short of gold during her floor routine today.

But what are her plans for the future?

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Is Simone Biles retiring?

Simone Biles went into the 2024 Paris Olympics at 27 years old. That’s young to be a human being. For an Olympic gymnast, it’s practically geriatric.

At least, that was once the case. As we noted, she has redefined how much of the world imagines the best possible gymnasts.

Gymnastics as a sport was once infamous for extremely young, tiny women whose small — sometimes undernourished — bodies could ascend to greater heights. Simone Biles has taught the world that the strength of an adult athlete’s body can perform even greater feats.

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Many people have been asking what’s next for Simone after the Paris Olympics. Perhaps too many people have been asking her that question, tbh.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” the Olympian tweeted on Sunday, August 4.

Simone then implored fans and followers to “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

And Simone is having quite the moment in Paris right now.

On Twitter, Simone Biles asked fans to stop asking what comes “next” for her and for others. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Simone Biles is open to the future

The same weekend as her tweets, Biles vaulted her way to yet another gold medal in the individual competition. And she declined to rule out retiring — or coming back for the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.

“Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old,” Simone Biles told reporters.

At the time, the sounded like the plan was for her to attempt to tie both US swimmer Katie Ledecky and Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most gold medals by any female Olympian in history. That is to say, nine.

Simone Biles (silver), Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (gold) and US’ Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women’s floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. ((Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP))

But then, on Monday, August 5, Simone Biles fell off of the balance beam at Bercy Arena.

She was in good company; she was the fourth gymnast of the day, including fellow Team USA gymnast Suni Lee, to fall or falter.

With that falter, Simone pulled up short of winning a medal, making it impossible for her to tie with either record-setting Olympian this year. .

However, Biles quickly scored a comeback.

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Vault Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Another medal!

Just hours after Simone Biles’ balance beam misstep, she rebounded spectacularly with her floor routine.

This time, she nabbed a silver medal. Not her goal, but literally the next best thing to it. That is the nature of a silver medal.

While no one (outside of her competitors) looks forward to Simone Biles retiring, she will step back from the Olympics one day.

That will be at a time of her choosing. And gymnastics will be worse off without her.