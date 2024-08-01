The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Everything is not exactly peachy when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Over the past several weeks, cast departures and cast confirmations have been coming fast and furiously when it relates to this long-running franchise… which will clearly look very different on Season 16 than it has over the past few seasons.

Let’s take a look at all that’s transpired of late, shall we?

Cast members from Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. (Bravo)

In late February, we learned that Marlo Hampton would not be returning to the show.

She said at the time that her contract with Bravo simply had not been renewed, referring to the decision as a chance for her to get a “fresh start.”

We also know, meanwhile, that Kenya Moore will not be coming back to the series that made her famous — with rumors swirling that she was fired by network executives after she allegedly violated the Bravo code of conduct by hanging up posters of co-star Brittany Eady seemingly performing a sex act.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” Moore wrote about this speculation went viral.

“So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

Kenya Moore attends the Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening of “Mean Girls” at AMC Madison Yards 8 on January 9, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty)

Moore went on to say her life is “blessed,” while bidding farewell to Real Housewives viewers.

And then, just a few days ago?

We learned that Phaedra Parks is coming back on board!

“You called, I answered,” Parks said on Instagram on July 29, announcing the unexpected news with a photoshoot of her holding a peach again.

Parks — who shares kids Ayden Nida, 14, and Dylan Nida, 11, with ex Apollo Nida — exited in 2017 after circulating a damaging rumors about Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker during season 10.

And she isn’t the only familiar face viewers will see on screen throughout Season 16.

Cynthia Bailey, who also starred on the drama for a decade before leaving in 2021, is back as a Friend of the cast.

Rounding out the season 16 group will be returning star Drew Sidora… former Friend Shamea Morton Mwangi… and then series newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Drew Sidora arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As you can see, this means no Burruss.

“It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long,” the Xscape singer revealed on the 2024 Grammys red carper in February.

“But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 does not have a premiere date yet. Previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock.