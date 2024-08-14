Jinger Duggar Buys New House for ... $1.9 MILLION?! WOW!

Jinger Duggar has a new house, and it might be the nicest — and priciest — in the family.

During the spring, we reported that Jinger and Jeremy were selling their house.

Given that their podcast was on hiatus at the time, longtime fans wondered

Now, the Vuolos are once again offering answers about their life. And we knew about Jinger Duggar and her fancy new house.

In this screenshot from their YouTube channel, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo discuss her cult upbringing. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo bought a new house

For years, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have resided in California. Now, they’re doubling down on their SoCal residency … and paying a hefty price in the process.

Jinger and Jeremy had teased their move on Instagram in order to promote the return of their podcast.

According to a report from Realtor.com, Jinger and Jeremy have purchased a $1.9 million new home in Santa Clarita. Their swanky new digs are in the small community of Newhall.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar enjoy a sunny day out shopping with their families in L.A. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Interestingly, the Vuolos’ new house has changed hands very recently. In 2022, Master’s University and Seminary purchased it. The private Christian college has been renting out to Jinger and Jeremy.

And yes, that is also the university where Jeremy Vuolo is pursing his graduate studies.

Now, Jinger Duggar is living a dream still out-of-reach for most American Millennials — trading a rental agreement for a mortgage payment. In this case, that involved financing in the form of a $1.52 million loan.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California in 2019

After marrying, Jeremy Vuolo and the Arkansas native moved to Laredo, Texas. This already created a geographic distance between Jinger and the family — and family cult — in which she grew up.

Then, in 2019, they uprooted their small family and moved to Los Angeles. City life is largely antithetical to the Duggar lifestyle, which emphasizes cultural isolation — particularly for children.

Jinger and Jeremy drew ire for moving into and showing off an especially nice house. It seemed that they had gotten a sweetheart deal through their church, and seemed eager to flaunt the digs on social media. It didn’t go over well with a lot of critics.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her memoir. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In 2022, Jinger and Jeremy purchased a Los Angeles house for $830,000.

That was a five-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot residence. In June, when they placed it on the market, they set an asking price of $900,000.

Their new home clocks in at over twice that price. It boasts more space … but also has the drawback of being farther from the city, where things happen.

As with so many YouTubers, Jinger Duggar ends her video by asking people to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for her video and channel. That might take some commitment. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

What is their new home like?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s new house is a Tudor-style house dating back to 1980.

It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms — and a 4,696 square foot floor plan.

The house sits on a five-acre property.

Both Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar look on as their kids experience delight at a life-size car from the Disney and Pixar “Cars” cinematic universe. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

As we recently reported, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are also selling their house. Presumably, they are upgrading to new digs.

Still, we suspect that Jinger Duggar’s new house is going to put anyone else in the family’s to shame.

Some Duggar fans may argue that the Duggar compound of Jim Bob’s could boast more space than the new Vuolo residence. But does it have the same value to potential buyers? Tontitown, Arkansas is not exactly SoCal.