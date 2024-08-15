Kody Brown Destroys Meri: I Never Should Have Married You!

This NOT exactly just in:

Kody Brown is a really awful person.

As you may have heard and seen, TLC released the first trailer this week for Sister Wives Season 19.

The footage features Robyn Brown lamenting her status as Kody’s only remaining wife… Christine with new husband David Woolley… and Janelle making her split from her spiritual spouse official.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

But we need to highlight the interactions here between Kody and Meri, who were legally married from 1994 through 2014.

“It’s not divorce that sucks,” Kody tells Meri in the this promo. “It’s marrying the wrong person.”

Yikes, huh? Ouch.

Kody filed to break-up with Meri years ago in order to exchange vows with Robyn and officially adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

The former made it clear almost ever since that he was over Meri as a romantic partner, but the two hung on as a couple until they terminated their romance in January 2023.

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Back to the Sister Wives Season 19 preview:

We see Meri calling shenanigans on her ex, telling viewers via a confessional: “What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later.”

Fair enough, from Meri’s perspective.

But the two hadn’t slept together in a decade by the time they split; Kody wasn’t leading Meri on too much at least.

Kody and Meri Brown get into an argument in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

In his ownSeason 19 confessional, Kody comes right out and say of Meri: “I wish I wouldn’t have ever married her.”

And then he tells Meri: “Listen, it’s confusing from day one.”

But Meri appears to have a new back bone this time around, firing back at the father of 18:

“That’s bullsh-t. That is so not fair to me. I would rather you have told me, Kody, years ago.”

True to form, Kody one-ups his ex by being the ultimate A-Hole in response, screaming on air:

“Blame yourself if I don’t love you, okay? What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?”

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Sister Wives returns Sunday, September 15 at 10/9 on TLC.

Here is the official synopsis:

Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official ‘release’ (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff.

Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah.

While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him.

Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.