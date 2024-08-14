Katie Holmes’ Tell-All Book in The Works?! Is She Finally Free to SPEAK?!

A Katie Holmes tell-all book could answer so many long-held questions.

Suri Cruise is now 18. As her daughter prepares for college, Katie Holmes has more time on her hands … and, one assumes, a few more options.

Many believe that Katie is now free to speak about her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. This would include their relationship, their divorce, and perhaps even what she witnessed from the Church of Scientology.

People have been wondering what she really thinks about all of this for about two decades. A lot of people would love to read her tell-all book … if she decides to take a swing at that potential hornets nest.

Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Suri Cruise is now an adult, making her mom a soon-to-be empty nester

According to essentially every report out there, it has been many years since Tom Cruise saw his daughter, Suri Cruise.

Now, she’s a grown adult (by just a few months). She doesn’t seem to want anything to do with him, though she hasn’t come forward to say so.

Suri has dropped the Cruise surname, which speaks volumes all on its own. But what of her mom?

Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Since Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012, the actor has been paying substantial child support.

Reports vary somewhat, some alleging around $33,000 per month. Others say around $40,000 per month. (Child support is not only about food, healthcare, and clothes — it’s also about allowing a child to live according to their parents’ means)

Now that Suri is an adult, that child support situation changes. Though there are reports that Tom Cruise will still cover some of Suri’s educational expenses.

Katie Holmes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Is Katie Holmes planning a Tell-All memoir?

According to what an insider has told In Touch Weekly, Katie Holmes could be contemplating a tell-all book. Especially if acting gigs don’t line up.

“She’s actively looking for roles and is eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time,” the insider dished at the time.

“And don’t forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed,” the source claimed at the time. “It’s set to expire, too. If things get tough, Katie could cash in by penning a tell-all book!”

Katie Holmes attends the Patou Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Patou)

By their very nature, NDAs tend to carry an air of mystery. Sometimes, high-profile divorces involve some form of non-disclosure agreement. But we don’t know every detail of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s divorce.

Tom and Katie were married from 2006 until 2012. These were perhaps his most controversial years as an actor.

During that time, the world learned a lot more about the Church of Scientology. Much of the conversation centered upon him as the multinational organization’s poster-boy. His behavior, such as his infamous couch moment with Oprah Winfrey, has yet to vanish from public consciousness.

Katie Holmes attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Memoirs can be massive successes

From Prince Harry’s memoir to Britney Spears’ tell-all book, longtime celebrities who share their stories with the world can rake in millions with bestsellers.

Unlike some of Tom Cruise’s other exes, Katie Holmes might not have that much to lose if she decided to tell all about their marriage.

But whether or not she’ll decide to open up about what’s sure to be a complex and emotional time in her life is entirely up to her. Unlike some of her apparent critics, we don’t think that she’ll be lacking for roles if she decides to take the plunge back into acting full time.