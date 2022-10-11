Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry.

Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult.

Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s no slouch herself on the home front.

Specifically, she is showcasing her own spacious house on social media.

On Saturday, October 8, Joy-Anna Duggar took to her Instagram Story and offered followers a glance at the interior of her house.

From within a long corridor with the same polished wood floor, she shared a video of her living room.

There, four-year-old Gideon and two-year-old Evelyn, were dancing energetically.

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

The sweet little children held hands and smiled on Joy-Anna’s Instagram Story.

“Dancing to their favorite song for the mornings!” Joy captioned the glimpse into their home.

While the light hardwood floors, the leather couch, and the throw pillows might be to everyone’s taste, they were clearly to Joy’s. One assumes.

The room boasted an array of windows with plenty of opportunity for natural light.

As we know, natural light can help illuminate a space, but can also make spaces seem larger than they actually are.

However, psychological tricks aren’t really needed here. It was clearly an open and spacious part of the house.

Photo via Instagram

This little window into Joy-Anna’s family life is not the same as a blueprint of the house.

(One wonders if an AI could render a virtual tour of the house if we combined every piece of footage that they’ve shared? Probably not quite)

But the area should be more than spacious enough for the Forsyth family when their third child arrives.

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar looks excited as she snaps this selfie in a gray hat and a soft pink hoodie.

But what does the timing of Joy-Anna’s post mean?

Maybe she just wanted to share a random weekend morning with her fans and followers.

But showcasing her spacious home does bring to mind the house of her sister.

Jinger and husband Jeremy are featured in this Instagram photo, which they shared online in May 2022.

Jinger and Jeremy purchased a large and extremely expensive home.

We don’t just mean that the housing market seems to exist more to mock prospective buyers than actually sell homes.

Jinger and Jeremy didn’t buy a marked up middle class home. They purchased a $830,000 mansion in Santa Clarita.

When we say mansion, we means that it comes with some extra bells and whistles — not just a high-priced location.

Jinger and Jeremy’s new abode boasts a home gym, a large porch, and a built-in pizza oven.

The two formally became homeowners more than a month ago, on September 9.

The running theory among fans is that some of Jinger’s siblings feel the need to show off that they, too, are prospering.

Why? Part normal sibling rivalry (again, especially for emotionally stunted cult members). But also because their cult also upholds prosperity as not only desirable, but a sign of divine favor.

When a Duggar flaunts a large house, they are pointing — they believe — to a direct display of their God’s love for them. This could easily be on Joy-Anna’s mind.