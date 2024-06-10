Jinger Duggar’s Selling Her House: Will She and Jeremy Move Back to Arkansas?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are selling their house.

Ever since the Vuolos first packed up and moved to Los Angeles, fans have wondered when one of Jinger’s siblings will join her in L.A., far from the Duggar compound.

But Jing and Jer aren’t remaining in their luxurious home permanently.

The couple just listed their house — for very nearly $1 million. Where are they moving next?

On Wednesday, June 5, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s property listing went up.

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, the soon-to-be-former Vuolo house’s current list price is $899,999.

This means that they are selling the house less than two years after moving in. Jinger and Jeremy bought their spacious home in August 2022, paying $830,000 for it.

As for the house itself, it is a 1,800 square foot residence. It includes five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A home this size would be a middle class or upper middle class purchase in most places.

In Los Angeles, it has nearly three times the price that it might in most US cities … and it would be even less expensive if it were, to be blunt, in the middle of nowhere. (Thus, why Jim Bob has been able to own so many properties in rural Arkansas)

Where are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moving?

Some fans have felt taken by surprise at Jinger and Jeremy’s home sale. They only lived there for a little over a year and a half.

Additionally, the couple have been renovating the home during their stay. Among other things, Jinger and Jeremy added a porch swing and flowers.

Perhaps this was always the plan — and the renovations were to add value. Or maybe this is the result of a fairly abrupt change of plans.

Assuming that Jinger and Jeremy go through with selling the house and moving, there are three possibilities.

The first is that they simply move somewhere else in the Los Angeles area. This is the simplest eventuality.

Meanwhile, the second possibility is that Jinger and Jeremy could move back to Arkansas — downgrading their lifestyle or reconnecting with the core Duggars.

Have they spoken about moving plans before?

The third possibility, of course, would just be for Jinger and Jeremy to move somewhere else — not L.A. and not Arkansas. But that’s a wild card option.

Back in 2019, Jinger and Jeremy moved to California. Even then, they had not been living in Arkansas, but in Laredo, Texas.

At the time, they shared that Jeremy was pursuing graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary. He has already been enjoying a position as pastor at their local church.

After the purchase of their current home, Jinger acknowledged that some fans had wondered if she’d leave California. That was not the case.

“We’re staying in California,” Jinger assured her fans.

Even at the time, she admitted that she felt unsure as to whether that specific house would be a “forever home.”

We’re sure that we’ll see their next house

Jinger and Jeremy have not hesitated to share things about their lives in L.A.

When they have a new house to flaunt, they’ll make sure that fans get a tour on social media. Especially as they begin to make upgrades.

Of course, if this house sale comes under grim circumstances — like budgetary concerns — then fans might not see as much as they expect to. Either way, we should know much more about Jeremy and Jinger’s plans in the months to come.