Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor Divorce, Breaks All the Way Down

Brittany Cartwright is moving on with her life.

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

As previously detailed, the Bravo personality has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after about five years of marriage.

She did so a few months after the couple separated.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“It’s been a big week,” Cartwright admitted on the August 30 episode of her and Jax’s joint podcast, “When Reality Hits,” marking the first time she has commented on the legal split.

As a dedicated reality star, Cartwright then teased the The Valley Season 2:

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now.

“You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”

Brittany Cartwright attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Cartwright and Taylor have had their relationship filmed in front of the cameras, but the former says it’s still been a challenge to see such a private matter play out in public:

“I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all.”

Taylor previously cheated on Cartwright, but the pair worked it out.

This time around, we can’t say for certain whether or not infidelity played a role in the divorce.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on May 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

One thing is for certain, Brittany emphasized on this podcast: The divorce is NOT a publicity stunt.

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she said.

“It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.

“Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately.”

Cartwright and Taylor got married in 2019 and share three-year old son Cruz.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

For his part, Taylor talked about the separation with Us Weekly in March, denying any talk of sleeping around as follows:

“I want people to know that it is possible to coparent and run businesses and be okay with each other.

“Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated. Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now and that’s all there is to it…

“We’re taking some time for ourselves.”