Did Jax Taylor Cheat on Brittany Cartwright Again? ‘Vanderpump Rules ‘Stars …

Did Jax Taylor cheat on Brittany Cartwright yet again?

That seems to be what the stars of Vanderpump Rules were implying during Tuesday night’s episode.

The allegations come on the heels of news that Jax and Brittany have separated after nearly six years of marriage.

Of course, they also coincide with the promotional campaign for Jax and Brittany’s new reality show, The Valley, so there could be more going on here than meets the eye.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Jax Taylor: Caught Cheating Yet Again?

Now, we know that Jax has cheated on Brittany in the past.

After getting caught and repeatedly denying his infidelity, he eventually admitted to sleeping with Faith Stowers behind Brittany’s back.

(He was also recorded saying awful things about Brittany while lying in bed with Faith.)

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on May 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Despite all of that, Brittany accepted Jax’s proposal a year later, and shortly thereafter, the two of them tied the knot.

These days, Jax and Brittany are parents to a son — Cruz, who turns three next month — and until recently, they were living a quiet, domestic life in the San Fernando Valley.

But that changed when Brittany announced earlier this month that she and Jax had separated.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the 6th Annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby party, hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbreds, along with Tito’s Vodka, Jack Daniels and Red Bull on May 06, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors)

Jax and Brittany: Why Did They Go Their Separate Ways?

Brittany didn’t go into any detail with regard to why she and Jax had called it quits.

But on last night’s Vanderpump, Jax’s former castmates hinted at the cause of the split.

“You don’t really know until you’re in it. You can’t judge because you don’t know,” said Scheana Shay during a conversation about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

“Look at Jax and Brittany! They were married and had a baby! I could not believe that when they did,” she added.

“There’s still stories about him running around town,” Katie Maloney chimed in.

“It’s beyond,” Lala Kent said after noting that she too had heard the latest allegations against Jax.

An extended preview of The Valley aired during the episode, and a trailer for the remainder of Vandepump Rules Season 11 revealed that Jax will be making a surprise appearance on the show that made him famous.

Jax Taylor has one of his signature meltdowns on Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

So it’s not surprising that some viewers jumped to the conclusion that Scheana, Katie, and Lala referenced Jax in order to whet viewers’ appetites for his upcoming return to Bravo.

Some have even gone so far as to say that Jax and Brittany’s separation is a publicity stunt meant to drum up interest in their new series.

That’s not such a wild allegation when you consider the enormous ratings boost that Vanderpump enjoyed in the wake of the Scandoval.

Tom and Raquel’s romance has come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

But Brittany says it’s all nonsense, and this week, she reminded social media users that she and Jax parted ways after the cameras stopped rolling for the first season of The Valley.

When an Instagram user commented on The Valley‘s latest trailer and accused the Taylors of faking their marital strife, Brittany let him have it in her reply:

“Actually I’m pretty sure this trailer that we filmed 6 months ago shows exactly WHY I’m where I am right now and it’s NOT a promo for any show, this is my LIFE!!! Enough with that!!!!” she wrote.

She and Jax have both confirmed that their decision to split was not caught on camera, but the show will give viewers a sense of why they decided to call it quits.

So yeah, we’ll definitely be tuning in!