Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Divorce: She's Officially Filed! They're DONE!

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially heading for a divorce.

Yes, it’s what fans have been hearing for years – but now, it’s true.

After five years of marriage, former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright revealed she has filed for a divorce from husband Jax Taylor and that they are no longer living together.

Honestly, when Jax and Brittany got married in 2019, fans were skeptical it would last the year.

Still, it’s sad to see a chapter close.

We never thought Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would get engaged. But they proved us wrong in June of 2018. (Photo via Getty) (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Divorce Official

Brittany Cartwright officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor just before Labor Day in 2024.

Court documents filed Tuesday August 26 in Los Angeles show that “The Valley” star filed for the dissolution of marriage with a minor child, according to Page Six.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and the date of separation as Jan. 24, 2024, a day before her birthday.

Brittany initially announced the separation on their joint podcast When Reality Hits back in February.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” she shared during the Feb. 29 episode. “I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

But why? What has changed between the pair? Brittany answers that too.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times,” Brittany, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax, continued. “Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Moving out? A rough year? Something tells us the Vandepump spinoff, The Valley, which will star Jax and Brittany just got a whole lot more interesting!

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Swore Divorce Would Not Happen Happen!

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure [why] people are saying that.”

This was the response Jax gave to a commenter on Instagram back in December 2022. He has so far not made a statement about his split from Brittany after the news of the paper being filed.

In the docs, Brittany asked the judge to waive spousal support for her and Jax. She is also seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz, with her ex getting visitation rights.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. (Photo via Getty) (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Signs Were All There

Prior to Jax’s comment above, Brittany hadn’t appeared on Jax’s Instagram page since July, which is sort of strange, considering the fact that dude posts constantly.

Then, out of the blue, the the happy couple were all smiles in a photo of them at a People’s Choice Awards after party.

Fans were quick to comment on the sudden reappearance of Brittany, with many taking it as a sign that the divorce rumors were bogus.

“You two look incredible together! Please tell me the divorce rumors are false! You belong together [red heart emoji],” one person wrote. And Jax responded with the above — and he’s kept saying they’re good ever since.

Jax Admits He Doesn’t ‘Believe’ In Divorce

Brittany and Jax starred on Vanderpump Rules for several seasons. (Photo via Getty) (Getty)

A month after that award show, the duo’s talked about their marriage on their podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.

They were quick to insist that they were making things work in their marriage and that they would continue to do so.

Because there was no other choice.

“We would always hear when we got married, people were like, ‘They’ll be together for one year,’ or whatever. Now we’ve been together for eight years, almost married for four. We’re trucking through,” Brittany said on the podcast.

Jax took things a step further.

“I don’t believe in divorce. My parents didn’t get divorced,” he said. “I don’t believe in that. Marriage is work.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. ((Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

He added: “I’m not saying every day is amazing…There’s good days and there’s bad days, but that’s marriage, and that’s what makes your relationship stronger. We love hard. We fight hard. It’s amazing.”

Jax & Brittany’s Marriage: The Highs and Lows

Before they got fired from Vanderpump Rules for being racist, these two delivered non-stop drama as they careened toward the altar.

After all, Jax had been caught cheating on Brittany several times, most memorably with Faith Stowers.

Jax was later fired after it was revealed that he conspired with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute to have Faith arrested for crimes she didn’t commit.

Like we said — there’s messy, and then there’s Jax Taylor!

Jax & Brittany Now: His Rehab Stint & ‘The Valley’ Season 2

But their divorce isn’t even the messiest thing happening in the lives of Brittany and Jax right now.

For one thing, Jax spent most of his summer in an in-patient rehab center. He checked in late July and just about a week before the divorce announcement, he was released.

“Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” a representative for The Valley star confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, Aug. 19. “It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

Speaking of The Valley – the hit spin-off of Vanderpump Rules has been greenlit for another season. In fact, as we understand it, the show is in production right now.

AND BOTH BRITTANY AND JAX SHOULD BE RETURNING.

Yeah, this won’t be awkward at ALL!